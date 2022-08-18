Durand Cup : Goa eye comeback win against Indian Air Force

Top objective
"The top objective remains to try to win every game we compete in. We are still on course to do that. A few individual mistakes cost us on Tuesday, hence we have worked on improving communication between the players. We also have confidence in our ability to play with the ball, and overall we hope to have a good match against the Air Force."
"As a team, we're disappointed with how we lost our first match. We know that we could have done better, which is why we're eager to make amends going forward in the Durand Cup," Phrangki Buam said.
Bright spots
The winger was one of the bright spots of the FC Goa side that went down fighting against Mohammedan SC, featuring for the full 90 minutes against the I-League outfit. "We created some good chances.
Nemil scored a wonderful goal and we did well in defence especially in the first half. These are the points that we're looking to build upon as we prepare to face the Indian Air Force," he added.
Solid saves
Another player who impressed was Hrithik Tiwari, who made a few solid saves to keep the Gaurs in the hunt for a greater part of the game.
"I'm happy with my individual performance, but as a team I'd like us to do better. We would love to defend the title and are training accordingly, giving our 100 per cent," the shot-stopper said.
Record history
For the records, Durand Cup is Asia's oldest and the third football tournament largest in the world.
The 131st edition of the tournament features 20 teams including the 11 Indian Super League teams that were mandated to participate in the tournament.