East Bengal close to signing India U-17 star

Bengaluru, October 18: One of India’s biggest finds in the FIFA U-17 World Cup has been versatile defender Jitendra Singh. Most of the youngsters of the talented lot of players are being courted by the Indian Super League and I-League sides now and Jitendra is no exception.
The youngster hailing from Kolkata is believed to be close to signing a senior contract with Kolkata Maidan giants East Bengal.
The lad from Kolkata has been chased by the Red and Gold for a long time now. The versatile defender has roots in Uttarakhand and is living in Kolkata due to his father's job.
East Bengal are also chasing Rahim Ali and Abhijit Sarkar, two of the other India U17 stars, for their signature. Indian Super League champions ATK are also rumoured to have been in touch with the Bengal-based India U17 stars.
Jitendra was seen in the East Bengal Club in the senior team practice session and fans have seen him carrying East Bengal contract papers while departing as per unconfirmed reports.
Jitendra is one of the many players from the India U17 squad who have not yet signed a contract renewal with the AIFF for a place in the Delhi-based I-League side which would be fielded by AIFF as a rechristened version of the now defunct Pailan Arrows.
The players were offered ₹50,000 per month by AIFF for one season but as clubs across Indian Super League and I-League are placing better offers, many of them may not end up with the AIFF after all.
On the other hand, Mohun Bagan officials have clearly stated that they are against the idea of signing any of the u-17 stars of the Indian team as they believe it would be the best for Indian football if they play alongside one another in I-League as proposed by the AIFF.