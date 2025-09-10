Jalaj Saxena likely to join Maharashtra as he leaves Kerala after Nine Seasons

Football Ecuador Defeats Argentina 1-0 As Enner Valencia Scores On Milestone Appearance Enner Valencia scored the decisive goal in Ecuador's 1-0 victory over Argentina during World Cup qualifying. The match featured intense moments and red cards for both teams. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 13:26 [IST]

Enner Valencia celebrated his 100th international cap by scoring the decisive goal as Ecuador defeated Argentina 1-0. Both teams had already secured spots in next year's tournament, yet the match at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha was fiercely contested. The game saw both sides reduced to ten players, adding to the drama on the field.

Initially, Valencia seemed to have put Ecuador ahead when he scored past Emiliano Martinez. However, the goal was disallowed due to an offside call against him. The turning point came in the 31st minute when Nicolas Otamendi was sent off after a clash with Valencia, who was advancing towards the goal.

With Argentina down to ten men, Ecuador took advantage just before halftime. Nicolas Tagliafico's arm caught Angelo Preciado in the penalty area, leading to a penalty after a thorough VAR review. Valencia confidently converted the spot-kick, marking his special day with a crucial goal for his country.

The balance of players was restored shortly after halftime when Moises Caicedo received a second yellow card for a late challenge on Nico Gonzalez. Despite being back on equal terms numerically, Ecuador managed to maintain their lead throughout the remainder of the match.

Lionel Messi recently played what he indicated might be his last competitive home game for Argentina in their 3-0 victory over Venezuela. His absence was felt as Argentina struggled offensively against Ecuador. They recorded an expected goals (xG) total of only 0.34 from eight shots, none hitting the target.

In contrast, Ecuador registered an xG of 1.81 from their 11 attempts. Despite playing only two-thirds of Argentina's qualifying matches, Messi finished as top scorer with eight goals—a first in his international career and notably low for South American qualifiers since 1996.

Late Chances and Defensive Resilience

Ecuador had opportunities to extend their lead late in the game but were denied by Emiliano Martinez's save against Kevin Rodriguez in a one-on-one situation. Nevertheless, Sebastian Beccacece's team held firm to secure a morale-boosting win over the reigning world champions.

This victory highlighted Ecuador's resilience and ability to capitalise on key moments despite facing strong opposition. As both teams look forward to next year's tournament, they will reflect on this encounter as part of their preparation journey.