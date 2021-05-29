Celtic confirm Howe will not be taking charge

Glasgow, May 29: Eddie Howe will not be taking over at Celtic despite "positive and detailed" talks with the Scottish club.
Howe had been one of the frontrunners to replace Neil Lennon, who left Celtic in February with the Bhoys trailing Rangers in the Scottish Premiership.
Lennon's departure did nothing to prevent Rangers' march to the title, ending Celtic's hopes of winning 10 championships on the bounce.
Howe left Bournemouth following their relegation from the Premier League in 2020, and Celtic confirmed they held talks with the 43-year-old.
However, it appears the move is dead in the water, with Celtic stating that they are assessing other candidates due to reasons beyond the control of the club and Howe.
"Following very positive and detailed discussions with Eddie Howe, with the belief that he would be an excellent candidate for the position of Celtic manager, we allowed time for the process, given he'd previously made it clear he was not looking to return to management until this summer at the earliest," a club statement read.
"We can now confirm that Eddie will not be joining the club, for reasons outwith both his and Celtic's control.
"We wish Eddie success for the future.
"As part of the ongoing process we have engaged with a number of candidates. We fully appreciate our fans will be seeking clarity on this matter and we aim, very shortly, to announce the appointment of a manager with the quality and desire to take Celtic forward and bring further success to our supporters."
Reports have claimed Howe and Celtic failed to reach an agreement over his proposed backroom staff at Parkhead.
