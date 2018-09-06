Eden Hazard is very happy at Chelsea, says teammate Marcos Alonso

Bengaluru, September 6: Defender Marcos Alonso has cleared the air over Eden Hazard, saying his teammate is happy that he stayed back at Chelsea.
Belgian attacker Hazard was linked with a possible move to Real Madrid in the summer transfer window as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, who left for Juventus. Although goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois managed to secure himself a deal with Real, Hazard remained at Stamford Bridge for another season. Real Madrid eventually cooled the interest in Hazard by offering playmaker Isco a bigger role at the club.
And now, left back Alonso, who is with the Spanish camp for the UEFA Nations League, has made it clear that Hazard is happy to remain at the London club.
"I didn't see Hazard at Madrid, he is very happy at Chelsea," Alonso told Marca. "I don't know if there was interest or not but Hazard and his family are very well there (London)," he added.
Eden Hazard is loving life at Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri. pic.twitter.com/lYH9E2rUCi— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 3, 2018
Hazard joined the Blues in the summer transfer window of the 2012-13 season from French side Lille on a transfer deal reportedly worth £35 million. The winger was straightaway a hit among the Blues' faithful and has developed himself as a complete footballer during his six-year stint at Stamford Bridge.
The Belgian's contract will run until the end of the 2019-20 season. Although there have been several talks between the player and the club management over extending the deal, Hazard won't sign until the club shows enough ambition in the transfer market to win the Champions League next season, the only trophy Hazard hasn't lifted.
However, it appears that Hazard has settled himself in new manager Maurizio Sarri's system at Chelsea. The winger contributed in the form of assists or goals in all four of Chelsea's games so far this season. It's also very much possible that Hazard will go ahead and sign a new contract within the next few months following his success under the management of Sarri.