Football Ederson Transfers To Fenerbahce After Successful Eight-Year Career With Manchester City Ederson has officially joined Fenerbahce, ending his eight-year spell at Manchester City. He leaves behind a legacy of 18 major trophies and record assists for a goalkeeper in the Premier League. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 2, 2025, 14:06 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Ederson has completed a transfer to Fenerbahce, ending his eight-year tenure with Manchester City. The deal, valued at £12.1 million, paves the way for City's announcement of Gianluigi Donnarumma's signing, reportedly finalised on Monday. During his time at City, Ederson played 372 matches across all competitions and secured 18 major trophies.

His impressive collection of titles includes six Premier League championships, two FA Cups, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup. Ederson also achieved 168 clean sheets while at Manchester City, with 122 in the Premier League alone. He earned the Golden Glove award for three consecutive seasons from 2019-20 to 2021-22.

Renowned for his ball skills, Ederson leaves the Premier League with a record seven assists by a goalkeeper, surpassing Paul Robinson by two. Reflecting on his time at City, Ederson expressed pride in their shared accomplishments. "I leave Manchester City incredibly proud of what we have achieved together," he stated on the club's website.

"Under Pep, we have won; dominated the Premier League and conquered Europe. It has been amazing," he added. "I arrived in Manchester eight years ago full of hope but could not have predicted such a beautiful time together." He described playing for City as the most special period of his life and pledged lifelong support for the club.

Meanwhile, Manuel Akanji has joined Inter Milan on loan for the 2025-26 season with an obligation to purchase later. Akanji joined City in September 2022 on a five-year contract and made 136 appearances across all competitions. He was part of City's treble-winning squad in his debut season.

Additionally, Ilkay Gundogan might soon depart for Galatasaray in Turkey's Super Lig. These moves indicate potential changes within City's squad as they prepare for upcoming challenges.

Ederson's departure marks a significant transition for both him and Manchester City. His contributions have left an indelible mark on the club's history and its supporters worldwide.