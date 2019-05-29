Bengaluru, May 29: Edinson Cavani could leave PSG and join Atletico Madrid after he's reportedly agreed on personal terms although the move is solely dependent on the future of the other forward Diego Costa, according to reports.
Diego Simeone is preparing a major overhaul of Atletico's squad, with a number of high-profile names set to depart and Diego Costa is believed to one of the potential names on the transfer list.
Costa returned to Atletico in January 2018 from Chelsea after three-and-a-half seasons and being frozen out by Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge. However, his return to Los Rojiblancos has not been as successful as had been expected. The Spaniard has scored only 12 goals in 44 games across all competitions since his January 2018 return and top of that his tenure has been filled with full of injury and controversy.
This term he has found the back of the net only five times and in April was handed an eight-match ban for verbally abusing the referee against Barcelona at Camp Nou.
Manager Diego Simeone is a big admirer of the Spaniard and despite such predicaments still keen to keep him in the squad. But it seems that the club hierarchy is now fed up with the forward's ill-discipline and now is keen to sell him as soon as possible.
Atletico Madrid have chosen Paris St-Germain's Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 32, as their replacement for 30-year-old Spain striker Diego Costa. (Cadena Ser - in French)— Bello Monsuru Omowest (@BelloMonsuru7) May 29, 2019
As his replacement, the Argentine manager has reportedly chosen the Uruguayan star forward who is apparently not in Thomas Tuchel's plans and looks to find a new home next season.
After winning five Ligue 1 titles, four French Cups and five League Cups, it's been assumed that Cavani favours a new challenge.
The Uruguay international, who won the Copa America in 2011, has just one year remaining on his current contract and would also not command a heavy fee, which could be another positive point for Simeone.
Cavani's early days in PSG colours used to be marred by Zlatan Ibrahimovic's shadow and once the Swede left Kylian Mbappe and Neymar stole the spotlight.
However, despite often playing second fiddle to his more illustrious teammates and less popular name on the teamsheet, the 32-year-old has had prolific seasons every time since 2013 and is now the all-time top scorer of the French side with 193 goals.
He has had some tough time with fitness issues since last season and the last term it was one of his least productive ones in France, with almost three months out injured but still, he managed to score 23 goals in 33 games, which helped him become PSG's top goalscorer ever.
The Uruguayan, however, has also been linked with moves to Manchester United and Arsenal lately but being a physical and prolific forward, his style could be better suited under Simeone's teams at the Wanda Metropolitano.