EFL Cup: Chelsea scrape into semis with late double; Liverpool book spot via shootout

London, December 22: Chelsea scraped past Brentford 2-0 in the EFL Cup quarter-finals after Pontus Jansson scored an own goal and Jorginho converted a penalty in the final 10 minutes.
Just as they did in the Premier League meeting between these sides back in October, Chelsea dominated possession but struggled to create any decent openings.
Kepa Arrizabalaga did well to keep out Yoane Wissa and Mathias Jensen in the first half, with Thomas Tuchel forced to call upon senior players as he chased the game in the second period.
The game looked destined for penalties until Jansson put through his own net in the 80th minute and Jorginho put the result beyond doubt when he slotted home a spot-kick.
Liverpool battle back from the brink to seal EFL Cup semi-final spot
Liverpool are through to the EFL Cup semi-finals after edging Leicester City 5-4 in a penalty shootout having overturned a two-goal deficit in a gripping 3-3 draw.
Caoimhin Kelleher saved two Leicester penalties before Diogo Jota - a key figure off the bench - converted the crucial kick to send Jurgen Klopp's much-changed Reds through.
A Vardy brace had initially put the visitors 2-0 up early on at Anfield, and although Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain got Liverpool on the scoreboard, a spectacular Maddison strike had Leicester cruising at the break.
But half-time substitute Jota reduced the deficit again after the hour and Takumi Minamino equalised deep into stoppage time to force a shootout.
Minamino was the sole Red to miss his kick, but it mattered not as Kelleher denied Luke Thomas and Ryan Bertrand to allow Jota to wrap things up.