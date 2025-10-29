Borussia Dortmund Edges Eintracht Frankfurt In DFB-Pokal Through Penalty Shoot-Out Victory

PAK vs SA: Bosch preys on Pakistan again as Proteas win T20I opener in Rawalpindi

Published: Wednesday, October 29, 2025, 2:22 [IST]

myKhel Team

In a thrilling DFB-Pokal encounter, Borussia Dortmund secured their place in the last 16 by defeating Eintracht Frankfurt 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes. Gregor Kobel was instrumental in this victory, making crucial saves throughout the match and during the penalty shoot-out at Deutsche Bank Park.

Despite an early setback when Ansgar Knauff scored for Eintracht in the seventh minute, Dortmund managed to equalise shortly after halftime. Julian Brandt capitalised on a cross from Julian Ryerson to level the score. The first half saw Dortmund struggling, but they improved significantly after the break.

Kobel's performance was vital as he made several key saves, including stopping efforts from Knauff and Can Uzun. He was also fortunate when Ritsu Doan's shot hit the crossbar. In extra time, Chaibi's attempt was brilliantly saved by Kobel, while Jonathan Burkardt's goal was disallowed for offside.

The penalty shoot-out saw Dortmund maintain composure. Fabio Silva, Niklas Sule, Carney Chukwuemeka, and Felix Nmecha all converted their penalties. Kobel's decisive save against Fares Chaibi ensured Dortmund's progression in the competition.

Kobel faced intense pressure throughout the match as Eintracht Frankfurt managed seven shots on target from their 16 attempts. His six saves were crucial in keeping Dortmund in contention. This performance matched his season-best tally of six saves against Bayern Munich and Monterrey.

Dortmund's recent form has been impressive with consecutive victories over Copenhagen and Koln before this cup tie. The team's resilience and Kobel's heroics have been pivotal in their recent success.

The match had its tense moments, especially when Doan missed his penalty by shooting over the bar. However, Kobel's save against Chaibi sealed the win for Dortmund, allowing them to advance confidently to the next round of the DFB-Pokal.