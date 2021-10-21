Football
El Clasico 2021: Meet the potential debutants

By
Camp Nou
The Camp Nou is decked up for El Clasico 2021.

Bengaluru, October 21: The Barcelona vs Real Madrid El Clasico is possibly the game with the most and the best stars ever in La Liga football history.

The latest in the series kicks off this Sunday (October 24) 7.45pm IST at Barcelona's home ground of Camp Nou and the Indian audience can catch all the action live on MTV with live streaming available on Jio TV and Voot Select.

Both Barcelona and Real reinforced their squads over the summer, and up to six new players may well make their debuts in the legendary El Clasico this time.

From their very first kick of a ball, every professional footballer dreams of playing in the biggest matches.

LA LIGA FIXTURES | RESULTS | POINTS TABLE

There is no doubt that the La Liga El Clasico is one of those, and one which all lovers of the beautiful game eagerly anticipate. Throughout history, some of the best players of all time have had the opportunity to represent Barcelona, Real Madrid - or both - in a match that never ceases to excite and compel.

Both Los Merengues and Los Cules made signings in the summer, and come Sunday several of them will have the opportunity and the honour of being able to make their El Clasico debuts.

Up to six players could make their debut and myKhel.com looks at four of them.

Luuk De Jong

Luuk De Jong

De Jong was a last-minute acquisition by Barcelona, joining on loan following a successful stint at Sevilla.

The Dutch striker has come in to bolster the Barca attack, and will be keen to be among the goals for his new club. But will he manage to make it onto the scoresheet in his La Liga El Clasico debut?

Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay

The Dutch star came to La Liga with the intention of making his mark at Barcelona. He had d always dreamt of representing the club and soon he will get the chance to shine in El Clasico.

The 27-year-old has hit the ground running and is one of La Liga's most in-form attackers. He is known for his exceptional talent, goalscoring ability, assist providing, plus the ability to conjure something out of thin air. There is no doubt that Barcelona's acquisition of Memphis could be decisive in what will be a showstopping afternoon at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga

Youth, self-confidence, quality, and power are just some of the hallmarks of Camavinga. Real Madrid signed the midfielder with the aim that after bedding into the side he would go on to be a fixture in Los Blancos' midfield in the coming seasons.

Despite his tender years, the 18-year-old has already made quite the impact at his new club. He not only scored on his first appearance but has regularly pulled fans onto the edge of their seats with his class. There is no doubt that this El Clasico will be the first of many for Camavinga.

David Alaba

David Alaba

The 29-year-old joined Real Madrid during the last transfer window. The versatile Austrian footballer is keen to bring his experiences in elite football to the heart of Los Blancos' back four.

His performances so far this season for Carlo Ancelotti's men have been of considerable merit. The next La Liga El Clasico will be a very special occasion for Alaba, as he will likely be making his maiden bow in this iconic clash. He is a top-drawer player who his team will need in this kind of game.

Story first published: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 13:10 [IST]
