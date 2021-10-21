El Clasico 2021: Meet the potential debutants

Luuk De Jong
De Jong was a last-minute acquisition by Barcelona, joining on loan following a successful stint at Sevilla.
The Dutch striker has come in to bolster the Barca attack, and will be keen to be among the goals for his new club. But will he manage to make it onto the scoresheet in his La Liga El Clasico debut?
Memphis Depay
The Dutch star came to La Liga with the intention of making his mark at Barcelona. He had d always dreamt of representing the club and soon he will get the chance to shine in El Clasico.
The 27-year-old has hit the ground running and is one of La Liga's most in-form attackers. He is known for his exceptional talent, goalscoring ability, assist providing, plus the ability to conjure something out of thin air. There is no doubt that Barcelona's acquisition of Memphis could be decisive in what will be a showstopping afternoon at the Camp Nou on Sunday.
Eduardo Camavinga
Youth, self-confidence, quality, and power are just some of the hallmarks of Camavinga. Real Madrid signed the midfielder with the aim that after bedding into the side he would go on to be a fixture in Los Blancos' midfield in the coming seasons.
Despite his tender years, the 18-year-old has already made quite the impact at his new club. He not only scored on his first appearance but has regularly pulled fans onto the edge of their seats with his class. There is no doubt that this El Clasico will be the first of many for Camavinga.
David Alaba
The 29-year-old joined Real Madrid during the last transfer window. The versatile Austrian footballer is keen to bring his experiences in elite football to the heart of Los Blancos' back four.
His performances so far this season for Carlo Ancelotti's men have been of considerable merit. The next La Liga El Clasico will be a very special occasion for Alaba, as he will likely be making his maiden bow in this iconic clash. He is a top-drawer player who his team will need in this kind of game.