Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Emery launches defence of Arsenal's Mustafi

By
Shkodran Mustafi
Shkodran Mustafi was criticised by Arsenal fans for his performance against Crystal Palace, but boss Unai Emery has leapt to his defence.

London, April 24: Unai Emery insisted Shkodran Mustafi is good enough to play for Arsenal, despite the centre-back coming under fire for his performances.

Mustafi was at fault for two of Crystal Palace's goals in Arsenal's shock 2-3 Premier League defeat at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The 27-year-old has split opinion since joining from La Liga side Valencia in a reported £35million transfer in 2016, but Emery has no doubt about the German's quality, citing his man-of-the-match showing in the 1-0 win at Watford on April 15.

"I want to protect the players," Arsenal boss Emery said ahead of Wednesday's trip to Wolves.

Results | Points table | Fixtures

"Mustafi is a very good player, a very good centre-back. He has the habit of doing a tackle and going to ground, using his anticipation against the opposition.

"He can win one , win two, win three, win four - but if he loses one he is the picture and if we concede a goal he is the big picture. I have spoken to him: 'you are young, you can improve and you need to work hard because you have a big quality for a centre-back'.

"For example, against Watford, he was the best of all the players, he won all the balls in the air with his head and that is a very good statistic for him. On Sunday against Christian Benteke it is more difficult to win every ball in the air but it was 50-50."

Emery has switched between a three and four-man defence during his first season in North London, and the Spaniard believes it suits Mustafi playing alongside two other central defenders.

"When we use three centre backs, we protect them more," Emery said. "You can anticipate, and you can lose one but we have two who are covering. When we have only two, if you lose the anticipation, there is only one behind. That is happening a lot with Mustafi, but I want him to not do the tackle on the ground every time.

"You have to be clever in your mind about what is the moment to go and what is not the moment, but that is part of the process."

Mustafi let Wilfried Zaha get the wrong side of him for Palace's second goal, but Emery has absolved him of any blame.

"He is young, he is improving and Sunday he is in the big picture because of the second goal. But it's not his mistake. The mistake was tactical because we need to protect him with two centre-backs against Zaha. I protect him because I believe in him."

Arsenal are fifth and a point behind fourth-placed Chelsea, who occupy the final Champions League spot.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: CDA 0 - 2 BAR
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 24, 2019, 4:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 24, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue