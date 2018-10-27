Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Empoli 1 Juventus 2: Brilliant Ronaldo leads turnaround with brace

By
Cristiano Ronaldo - cropped

Empoli, October 27: Cristiano Ronaldo fired Juventus seven points clear in Serie A with a match-winning brace in a hard-earned 2-1 victory at Empoli on Saturday (October 27).

The Portugal superstar erased a first-half deficit from the spot shortly after the interval before a thunderous swerving drive 20 minutes from time ensured there was no repeat of last weekend's frustrating home draw with Genoa.

Juve lost Giorgio Chiellini to injury in the warm-up and had looked set to leave the door open for Napoli to move back within a win of joint top spot when Francesco Caputo put the struggling hosts ahead in a tense first half.

1
1011288

But the champions' increasingly impressive talisman backed up his fine Champions League showing against Manchester United with a one-man rescue act that boosted his league tally to seven goals.

Miralem Pjanic also starred in the midweek win at Old Trafford and threatened early here, bending a dangerous effort narrowly past the right post.

Juve asserted their dominance in possession after that chance only to be hit with a sucker punch on 28 minutes, Caputo capping off a quick break with a splendid curling finish beyond Wojciech Szczesny.

Empoli were emboldened and had penalty appeals turned down when Miha Zajc's shot struck Leonardo Bonucci's hand on the edge of the area.

The second half started in strikingly similar fashion to the first as midfielder Pjanic frustratingly picked out the apex of post and crossbar following Ivan Provedel's close-range denial of Alex Sandro.

This time, however, it was Juve who struck with the next sight of goal, Ronaldo tucking home from the spot after Ismael Bennacer bundled over stand-in skipper Paulo Dybala.

If that was an understated equaliser, his second was a fitting way to settle a tight contest with a swerving rocket from 25 yards whistling past Provedel and affording Massimiliano Allegri a hefty sigh of relief.

What does it mean? Ball back in Napoli's court

It will be fascinating to see how Carlo Ancelotti's second-placed Napoli respond to seeing a possible opening slip away in what is a tough home meeting with Roma on Sunday.

Ronaldo leads rescue act

The Bianconeri failed to approach anywhere near the heights they reached in Manchester but, with Ronaldo scoring goals in the manner of his spectacular winner, no situation appears beyond retrieval.

Bentancur lets standard slip

So impressive in the Champions League on Tuesday, Rodrigo Bentancur came back to reality with an anonymous performance that will leave Allegri hoping for Emre Can and Sami Khedira to swiftly return to fitness.

What's next?

Juve host Cagliari next Saturday before a Champions League rematch with United at Allianz Stadium, while Empoli will be focused solely on Friday's tough trip to Napoli.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
England won by 30 runs
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Saturday, October 27, 2018, 23:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 27, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue