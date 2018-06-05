Emre Can to sign for Juventus this week

Bengaluru, June 5: Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has agreed a four-year deal with Juventus and will have a medical at the Turin club later this week, according to reports in Italy.
The Germany international's contract with Liverpool expires at the end of this month and he has been free to discuss terms with foreign clubs since January.
The German has been working towards his Juventus move since last summer and with a year to go on his Liverpool contract, he made it clear he wouldn’t be signing an extension to stick around at Anfield and instead preferred the idea of a Serie A move.
Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta said last month: "I'm confident we will be able to announce Emre Can after the Champions League final."
Can came on as a late substitute in the final defeat by Real Madrid and it now seems that was his last appearance for Jurgen Klopp's side.
The 24-year-old struggled with a back injury towards the end of the season and he was left out of Germany's World Cup squad.
Can signed for Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014 and has made 167 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 14 goals.
Juventus are looking to make an overhaul of their Serie A winning squad that is ageing and Can could be a star for them in the long run.
Liverpool seems to have signed Can's replacement even before the German's departure has been announced as it was pretty obvious from some time that the German will leave the club.
The Reds signed Naby Keita last season who will arrive at Anfield this summer from RB Leipzig.
They also splashed out a decent sum to bring Brazilian defensive midfielder Fabinho from AS Monaco as their first signing of the season.
Liverpool are expected to be one of the busier sides during the transfer window as Jurgen Klopp eyes an improvement over the squad that fell short against Real Madrid in the Champions League final.
Nabil Fekir and Alisson are both strongly linked with the Reds despite their hefty price tag as Liverpool are keen on making a statement of their intent.
