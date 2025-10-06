Football Erling Haaland Claims He Has Never Felt Better Following Manchester City's Win Over Brentford After scoring the decisive goal in Manchester City's victory over Brentford, Erling Haaland shares his feelings of confidence and improved performance. His scoring streak continues as he leads the team in goals this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 6, 2025, 1:01 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Erling Haaland expressed his satisfaction with his current form after a stellar beginning to the 2025-26 season with Manchester City. His goal in the ninth minute secured a 1-0 victory over Brentford on Sunday. Pep Guardiola has now achieved 250 wins in just 349 Premier League matches, making him the fastest manager to reach this milestone in English top-flight history.

Haaland's scoring streak is impressive, having netted in nine consecutive games for both club and country. This includes six goals in two matches for Norway and ten in seven for City, marking his longest scoring run at both levels. "I have never felt better than I do now," Haaland told Sky Sports. "It is about preparation, getting ready for the games. You can be physically ready but you need to be mentally ready."

The Norwegian striker believes that fatherhood has enhanced his performance on the field. "With a kid it makes me even better because I disconnect more than ever – I don't think about football at all," he said. Haaland added that being able to relax at home helps him focus better when playing. He humorously credited his son for this newfound balance.

Haaland's contributions have been crucial for Manchester City, who have scored more goals than any other Premier League team in 2025, totalling 55 goals. They have also equalled Liverpool's record of 16 league wins this year. Haaland has scored at 22 out of the 23 stadiums he has played at in the Premier League, only missing out at Anfield, which gives him the highest ratio of any player appearing at multiple grounds.

Pep Guardiola praised Haaland's importance to the team this season, saying, "[I said to Haaland] keep going. He has been so important to us this season." Guardiola emphasised the need for wingers to score more and create more opportunities as part of their strategy moving forward.

Meanwhile, Brentford experienced their first goalless match in 14 Premier League games, ending their longest scoring streak since April after a draw with Chelsea. Captain Nathan Collins reflected on their performance against City: "Probably in the first half we were a bit too passive... In the second half we were a bit more aggressive on the press."

Haaland is one of only two players to score 15 goals across all competitions before October ends twice (2022-23 and 2025-26), alongside Alan Shearer who achieved this feat with Blackburn Rovers in earlier seasons.