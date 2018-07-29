Ernesto Valverde expects more midfield signings for Barcelona

Washington, July 29: Even with the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele and new recruits Arthur and Malcolm at his disposal, Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde is expecting Blaugrana to sign more midfielders before the new season commences.
The departure of Neymar had left a huge gap to fill, which is expected to be filled by Ousmane Dembele. However, Andres Iniesta’s move to Japan and Paulinho going back to China has also created a huge void in central midfield for Barcelona.
The defending La Liga champions acquired Sevilla centre-back Clement Lenglet and Arthur from Gremio, who have headlined their business so far, totalling €108m in expenditure. But Valverde feels that the summer transfer business is far from done and wants more depth in the squad.
Ahead of their game against Tottenham, which they won by 5-3 on average, Valverde addressed the press.
"We're open to any possibility and it's clear that in the centre of the pitch we've lost important players in Andres and Paulinho. We have this in our head. It's likely we will make more signings. We'll try to make the squad as competitive as possible.”, he said.
"We have various options that don't just depend on me but also the club and the chances of making their signings. What is important is the style. We want people that move well in the interior positions and can arrive in the box at the right time.”, he added.
Post their World Cup run, Barcelona are quite interested in Mexico duo of Herrera and Hirving Lozano.
Mundo Deportivo have stated in the past that the Mexican international Herrera is set to cost the club around €40 mn and would prove to be a valuable addition to the club.
However, his quality and style of play are not up to the Barcelona mark which might restrict him to the sidelines in the Barcelona camp.