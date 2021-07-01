Euro 2020, Belgium vs Italy: Three key battles that could decide outcome of match

Bengaluru, July 1: After the round of 16 drama and stunning results, the Euro 2020 attention turns towards the quarterfinal clashes and certainly, Belgium versus Italy makes way up to the list in terms of the contest.
Both the teams have had an almost perfect tournament so far with a 100% win record. Belgium are unbeaten in 12, winning ten of those while Italy haven't lost since September 2018 and have been triumphant in their previous 12. So considering the current form, this is likely to be an even battle. The fixture promises an open game and goals, as two of the most exciting and in-form teams play for a place in the semi-finals.
So as they prepare to lock horns in a much-awaited game, we take a look at three key areas where the clash could be won or lost.
1. Jorginho vs Youri Tielemans:
Jorginho has been immense so far for the Azurris, marshalling the midfield and showing he has the distribution skills to get his team moving forward. Against Belgium, he faces a formidable opponent in the young Tielemans. With Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard likely to sit out, the midfield functionality is likely to circle around the Leicester midfielder. He will look to get on top of the strong Italian midfield and keep his side in control in the middle. It will be hence, interesting to see how he gets checked by the holding Italian man.
2. Lorenzo Insigne vs Toby Alderweireld:
Insigne operates as a left-winger in Italy and can be a real threat on the flank if he is allowed space to operate. The Napoli attacker tends to drift back inside and likes to take on the shot very often. Consequently, he is expected to become a direct challenger to Alderweireld, who plays on the right side of a three-man Belgian defence. If the Red Devils are to keep Insigne in check, it is crucial that the Spurs defender delivers perfection full game.
3. Domenico Berardi vs Thorgan Hazard
Thorgan Hazard's goal proved to be the decisive point of the last game against Portugal however against Italy, he will have to improve his defensive skills as well to keep the Italian right-winger at bay. Thorgan plays as a left-wing back in the Belgium side and will be up against Berardi directly. Berardi has been one of the breakout stars of the tournament and can be a constant threat down the right flank. Hence, this could be a key and active battle on the pitch.