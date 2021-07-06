Euro 2020: England vs Denmark Stats Preview; Three Lions have the edge

Bengaluru, July 6: England's controlled demolition of Ukraine in Rome has led them to a Euro 2020 semifinal match-up with the ever-impressive Denmark who beat the Czech Republic to make it to the last four.
The match at the Wembley Stadium in London kicks off on Thursday (July 8) at 12.30 am IST and the Indian audience can catch all the action live on Sony TEN 2 SD/HD channels with live streaming available on SonyLIV and Jio.
England have won just one of their last six competitive meetings with Denmark (D3 L2), with that victory coming in the 2002 World Cup (3-0).
Ahead of the semifinal, with OPTA/Stats Perfor inputs, myKhel.com gives you a statistical preview of the match.
• This will be the third meeting between England and Denmark in a major tournament. England won 3-0 in the second round of the 2002 World Cup, after a goalless draw in the group stages of EURO 1992 - a competition that Denmark went on to win.
• All seven meetings between England and Denmark at Wembley Stadium have finished 1-0, with England winning five to Denmark's two.
• Denmark have won their last two competitive games against England at the stadium (1983 and 2020), with no side ever winning three consecutive competitive games against the Three Lions at Wembley.
• England are playing in their third European Championship semifinal, losing to Yugoslavia in 1968 and going out on penalties to Germany in 1996.
• As it stands, England have played more games at the European Championship without ever reaching the final than any other nation (36).
• This is Denmark's fourth appearance in a European Championship semifinal (1964, 1984 and 1992), with the Danes going on to win the trophy following their last appearance in the final four of the competition.
• Denmark have scored 11 goals so far in EURO 2020 - only Spain (12) have scored more coming into the semifinal matches.
• It is the most goals Denmark have scored in a single edition of a major tournament.
• England's 4-0 win over Ukraine in the quarterfinal was their biggest ever European Championship win, and their biggest win in the knockout stages of any major tournament.
• Denmark have had seven different goalscorers so far at EURO 2020 - excluding own goals, only Germany in 2012 (8) have had more different players score in a single edition of the European Championship.
• England have kept a clean sheet in all five of their games at EURO 2020 so far - no team has ever kept six clean sheets in a single edition of the European Championship or World Cup before.
• Raheem Sterling has been involved in 22 goals in his last 21 appearances for England (15 goals, 7 assists) and leads the way for goal involvements for the Three Lions so far at EURO 2020 (3 goals, 1assist).
• Harry Kane has been involved in 27 goals in his last 26 games for England (18 goals, 9 assists). He has nine goals at major tournaments, with only Gary Lineker netting more such goals for England (10).
• Kasper Dolberg has three goals for Denmark in EURO 2020 - only two Danish players have scored more at a single edition of a major tournament before with Preben Elkjær Larsen (1986 World Cup) and Jon Dahl Tomasson (2002 World Cup) each scoring four.