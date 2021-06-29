Euro 2020: England vs Germany Stats Highlights: Three Lions storm into quarterfinals

Bengaluru, June 29: Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane struck as England stormed into the quarterfinals of the Euro 2020 with a 2-0 win over arch-rivals Germany at the Wembley Stadium.
After a goalless first-half , Luke Shaw slipped the ball across the face of the goal for Sterling to slide in the 74th minute to open England's scoring.
Jack Grealish was the direct provider for England's second, crossing from the left for Kane to beat goalkeeper Manuel Neuer with a stooping header in the 85th minute.
In the semifinals, England will play either Sweden or Ukraine in Glasgow on Saturday.
With OPTA/Stats Perform inputs, myKhel.com breaks down the statistical highlights of the match.
● England beat Germany 2-0 in a competitive game at Wembley for the first time since the 1966 World Cup final, having been winless in their previous three such encounters.
● England are only the second side in European Championship history not to concede in any of their first four games of an edition of the tournament, after Germany in 2016. The only previous time England did so at any major tournament was at the 1966 World Cup.
● This was England's 300th international match at Wembley stadium, while they remain unbeaten in 15 games at this venue in major tournaments winning 10 of them.
● Germany have only won one of their last six games at the European Championships (D2 L3), failing to keep a clean sheet in all six games in this run.
● Sterling has now scored 15 goals in his last 20 appearances in all competitions for England, after going 27 games without finding the net prior to this run.
● Sterling is only the second player to score each of England's first three goals of an edition of a major tournament , after Gary Lineker did so at the 1986 World Cup.
● Kane has now scored 30 goals for England under Gareth Southgate; in the national side's history, only Lineker scored more while playing under a single manager (35 under Bobby Robson).
● Kane equalled Wayne Rooney for goals scored at major tournaments for England (7), with only Lineker (10) and Alan Shearer (9) netting more across the World Cup & EUROs for the Three Lions.
● Thomas Müller has appeared in each of Germany's last 26 games at major tournaments ; the joint-longest streak of any player for the national side, along with Mesut Ozil (26 between 2010 and 2018).
● Bukayo Saka (19y 297d) became the youngest starter for England in a knockout game at a major tournament since Rooney at EURO 2004, in the quarterfinal against Portugal (18y 244d).