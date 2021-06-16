Euro 2020: Finland vs Russia; Stats Highlights

Bengaluru, June 16: Russia opened their Euro 2020 account with a 1-0 win over Finland in their Group B encounter at Saint Petersburg on Wednesday (June 16).
Aleksey Miranchuk's netted the all-important winner for Stanislav Cherchesov's side who bounced back from a 0-3 defeat to Belgium in their opening round to bring their campaign back on track.
Finland, who had defeated Denmark 1-0 in their opening match still remain in contention for a knockout berth, so as Russia who both have now three points each from two matches.
With OPTA inputs, myKhel.com looks at some of the other statistical highlights from the match.
● Russia have only lost one of their 19 matches against Finland in all competitions, picking up 13 wins in the process (D5).
● Russia registered their first win at the European Championships since beating Czech Republic in 2012 (4-1) - ending a six-match winless run in the competition.
● Russia ended a nine-match run without a clean sheet at the European Championships - their first shutout since a 2-0 win over Sweden in 2008.
● Aleksey Miranchuk's goal in first half stoppage time (46:21) was the longest wait for a shot on target in a game at Euro 2020 so far.
● Since 1980, only Sweden at Euro 2016 (0) have managed fewer shots on target in their opening two games of a single European Championships tournament than Finland (2) this summer.
● Despite attempting 10 more shots against Russia (11) than they did versus Denmark (1), Finland's expected goals for the day total was 0.72 - just 0.38 more than they posted against the Danes (0.34).
● Artem Dzyuba has had a hand in 22 goals in his last 21 appearances in all competitions for Russia (14 goals, 8 assists).
● Aleksey Miranchuk, who scored his sixth goal in his 35th cap for Russia, ended a run of nine appearances in all competitions without a goal for his country - with his previous goal coming in November 2019 vs San Marino.