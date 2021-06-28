Euro 2020: Netherlands vs Czech Republic, Statistical Highlights: Czech Republic stun 10-man Netherlands

Bengaluru, June 28: Czech Republic sealed their place in the quarterfinals of the European Championship with a stellar 2-0 win over the Netherlands.
The Netherlands won all their group games in the ongoing edition of the Euro, but lost in the first knockout round. A deliberate handball by Matthijs Ligt saw Netherlands reduced to 10-man and Jaroslav Silhavy's men pulled off a 2-0 win to seal their quarters berth.
Tomas Holes put Czech Republic ahead in the 68th minute. Holes headed into the net after Tomas Kalas nodded the ball back across the box. Patric Schick doubled the lead in the 80th minute and sealed the match as Netherlands fell to a shocking loss.
With OPTA inputs, myKhel.com looks at the statistical highlights of the Netherlands vs Czech Republic match played in Budapest on Sunday.
● Netherlands are the first side to win 100% of their group stage games (3/3) before losing in 90 minutes in the first knockout round at a European Championships tournament.
● Czech Republic have won five of their last seven games against the Netherlands, including both of their meetings in this run that came at the European Championships (3-2 at EURO 2004 and 2-0 here).
● Netherlands suffered their first defeat at a major tournament since their final group stage game of EURO 2012 (1-2 v Portugal), ending a run of 10 games between the World Cup and European Championships without losing.
● Czech Republic won their first game in the knockout stages of a major competition since EURO 2004, when they won 3-0 against Denmark in the quarter-final.
● Tomás Holes became the first Czech player to both score and assist in a single match at the European Championships since both Jan Koller and Milan Baros also did so against the Netherlands at EURO 2004.
● Patrik Schick scored his fourth goal in four games at EURO 2020, with only Milan Baros (5) now having scored more major tournament goals than Schick for the Czech Republic.
● Matthijs de Ligt was the first player to be sent off at the European Championships for the Netherlands since John Heitinga in 2004 (also versus Czech Republic), while de Ligt (21y 319d) is now the fourth-youngest player to receive a red card in the tournament.
● Netherlands have now been shown more red cards than any other team in European Championships history (4), two of those came against Czechoslovakia (both in 1976), while the other two came against the Czech Republic, at EURO 2004 and 2020.