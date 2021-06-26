Euro 2020: Netherlands vs Czech Republic Stats Preview; Dutch keen to maintain clean slate

Bengaluru, June 26: The Netherlands take on Czech Republic in the round-of-16 tie of Euro 2020 at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.
The match kicks off on Sunday (June 27) at 9.30pm IST
This will be the first meeting between the two teams since October 2015, when the Dutch were beaten 3-2 in a EURO 2016 qualifier.
With OPTA/Stats Perform inputs, myKhel.com takes you to the past battles between the two countries.
• The Netherlands have lost each of their last two games to the Czech Republic - both coming in qualifying for the previous European Championships in 2016.
• Czech Republic and the Netherlands will face each other at the European Championships for the third time, with both sides winning one game apiece previously.
• Their last meeting in the competition was a thriller at EURO 2004, in which the Czechs came from two goals down to win 3-2, following an 88th minute winner from Vladimir Smicer.
• Since winning the tournament in 1988, the Netherlands have progressed from just two of their seven knockout stage games in the European Championship.
• Czech Republic have been eliminated in three of their last four games in the knockout stages of the European Championships.
• The Netherlands are looking to win their opening four games of a European Championship for only the second time, having last done so at EURO 2000.
• Current manager Frank de Boer played in every minute of their four victories to open the tournament in 2000, with all of them being played on home soil.
• Czech Republic have only won one of their last seven games at major tournaments, drawing two and losing four.
• Memphis Depay has been directly involved in 13 goals in his last 10 appearances for Netherlands in all competitions (9 goals, 4 assists), while only Robert Lewandowski (12) attempted more shots than Depay (11) in the group stage at EURO 2020.
• Georginio Wijnaldum has scored 15 goals in 25 appearances for Netherlands since the start of 2019, with no player scoring more for the country in that time.
• Patrik Schick recorded six of the Czech Republic's nine shots on target in the group stage at EURO 2020, the highest percentage (67) of any player for his team in the tournament.