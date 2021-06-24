Euro 2020: Portugal vs France Stats Highlights: Ronaldo and Benzema create history in thrilling draw

Bengaluru, June 24: Cristiano Ronaldo netted a brace en route to creating history as Portugal made it round-of-16 of Euro 2020 after a thrilling 2-2 draw with France in their last Group F encounter at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary.
Ronaldo scored the first of three penalties (30th minute), although his old Real Madrid strike partner Karim Benzema levelled from the spot (45th) and put the world champions ahead at the start of the second half.
At that stage, the holders were staring at elimination as Les Blues eyed a measure of revenge for their Euro 2016 final defeat, but Ronaldo stepped up again (59th) at his country's hour of need when Jules Kounde was penalised for handball.
Portugal will now travel to Seville to take on the world's number-one ranked side Belgium in the pre-quarterfinal.
With OPTA inputs, myKhel.com looks at some of the other statistical highlight of the Portugal vs Frnce tie.
● Portugal v France was the first game in the history of the European Championships to see three penalties scored (excluding shootouts).
● Portugal became the first team to score two penalties in a single European Championships game, while France became the first team to concede two in a Euros game. Indeed, Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score twice from the spot in a game at the European Championships.
● Portugal have conceded six goals in their last two games at the European Championships, as many as they conceded in their previous 11 games in the competition.
● France are unbeaten in each of their last 12 group stage games at major international tournaments, winning seven and drawing five.
● Ronaldo (21) became the first European player in World Cup and European Championship history to score a combined 20+ goals across the two competitions.
● Ronaldo is the first player to score as many as five goals in the group stages of a single European Championship tournament since Michel Platini (7 in 1984), who is the only player to have scored more in a single group round.
● Aged 33 years and 186 days old, Benzema became the oldest player ever to score more than once in a major tournament match for France, overtaking Zinedine Zidane (31y 356d) v England at EURO 2004.
● Benzema, who went on to score a brace, scored his first goal with France since 8th October 2015, 5 years and 258 days ago - the longest gap between two goals with Les Bleus since Didier Deschamps (7 years between his 3rd and 4th goal, also against Portugal).