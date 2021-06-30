Euro 2020 Quarterfinal 1: Spain vs Switzerland Stats Preview: What to expect when unfamiliar foes meet

London, June 30: The scramble of league and pre-quarterfinal matches are over and the Euro 2020 has seen the 8 best teams standing after some intense tussles.
The first quarterfinal will be between Spain and Switzerland, the two teams that thrilled the world in the Round of 16 in their respective matches against Croatia and France.
Now they are facing each other, and it is quite natural that everyone is expecting another cracker of a contest.
MyKhel in association with OPTA / Stats Perform looks at the statistical angle of this match.
1. This is the first meeting between Switzerland and Spain at the European Championship. Their three previous meetings in a major tournament came in the 1966, 1994 and 2010 World Cups, with Spain winning the first two and Switzerland triumphing last time out.
2. Spain have lost just one of their 22 meetings with Switzerland in all competitions (W16 D5), with that defeat coming in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.
3. This is Switzerland's fourth quarterfinal appearance in a major tournament (World Cup and EURO), and their first in the European Championship. The Swiss have lost each of their previous three such games - 3-2 vs Czechoslovakia (1934), 2-0 vs Hungary (1938) and 7-5 vs Austria (1954).
4. Spain have become the first team in European Championship history to score 5+ goals in consecutive games. They hadn't scored more than four goals in any of their first 42 matches in the competition.
5. Switzerland have scored three goals in each of their last two European Championship matches, having never scored more than twice in any of their first 15 in the competition. Switzerland last scored 3+ goals in three consecutive matches in all competitions in October 2017.
6. Having scored with just 8.5% of their shots in the group stages (4/47), Switzerland converted 25% of their attempts in their round of 16 meeting with France (3/12).
7. Spain are averaging 73.4% possession and have a passing accuracy of 89.5% at EURO 2020 so far. Both figures are their highest on record in a single edition of the European Championship (since 1980).
8. Álvaro Morata has had more shots (15) and shots on target (8) than any other Spanish player so far at EURO 2020, and he's also Spain's joint highest scorer at this tournament (2). However, the other two players with two goals for Spain (Pablo Sarabia and Ferran Torres) have had fewer shots (13) and shots on target (7) combined than Morata.
9. Switzerland's Haris Seferovic has scored three goals in his last two games at the European Championship, having netted just one in his first 13 appearances at major tournaments (World Cup/EURO). The only Swiss player to score in three consecutive appearances within a major tournament was Josef Hügi in the 1954 World Cup.
10. Ferran Torres has been involved in eight goals in his last nine appearances in all competitions for Spain (7 goals, 1 assist). Torres has scored in his last two games at the European Championship, with no Spanish player ever scoring in three in a row in the competition.