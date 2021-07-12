Euro 2020 review: Football has come Rome!

Bengaluru, July 12: Italy ended their 53-year long wait as they beat England 3-2 on penalties to clinch the Euro 2020 crown.
Roberto Mancini's men held their nerve at Wembley after the two teams were level at 1-1 at the end of regulation/extra time.
Luke Shaw opened the scoring for England as early as in the second minute before Leonardo Bonucci helped the Azzuri draw level in the the 65th minute for the equaliser.
A dramatic shootout was eventually settled by Gianluigi Donnarumma keeping out Bukayo Saka's penalty, making Italy just the second side ever to win two shoot-outs at a single edition of the Euros, having also gone the distance against Spain in the semis.
The win also helped Italy stretch their unbeaten run to 34 matches. Their 53-year wait for the Henri Delaunay trophy - is the longest-ever gap between championships in the tournament by a single nation, surpassing Spain's 44-year wait from 1964 to 2008.
As curtains came down on the one-month extravaganza which saw 142 goals being scoress in 51 matches, with Stats Perform inputs, myKhel.com gives you a statistical overview about the tournament from the knockout stage.
• With their 4-0 win against Wales, Denmark became the first team to score 4+ goals in consecutive matches in EURO history.
• Italy's win against Austria saw them extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 31 games, a new record for the national side.
• Courtesy of the eight goals in the game, Croatia 3-5 Spain was the second highest scoring match in EURO history, after France v Yugoslavia in the 1960 semi-final (9 - 5-4 to Yugoslavia).
• Pedri's own-goal against Croatia was Spain's first-ever in EUROs and came at a distance of 49 yards, the first own goal ever scored from outside the box in EURO history.
• France failed to reach the quarter-final stage of a major tournament (Euros/World Cup) for the first time since the 2010 World Cup.
• England defeated Germany in a competitive game at Wembley for the first time since the 1966 World Cup final
• Against Sweden, Ukraine's Artem Dovbyk scored the second-latest goal in EURO history (120:37), behind Semih Sentürk v Croatia in 2008 (121:01), and the latest match-winning strike in the competition, overtaking Michel Platini v Portugal in 1984 (118:53).
• Against Spain, Switzerland's Denis Zakaria netted the 10th own goal to be scored at EURO 2020 - more than the 15 previous editions combined (9).
• Italy's win against Belgium was their 15th consecutive EURO win, a record in the competition.
• England's 4-0 win against Ukraine was their biggest ever win at EURO, and their biggest win in the knockout stages of a major tournament.
• Italy became just the second side in EURO history to have as many as five different players score 2+ goals at a single edition of the competition (Chiesa, Pessina, Insigne, Immobile & Locatelli), after France in 2000.
• Alvaro Morata has scored more goals at EURO than any other Spain player (6), overtaking Fernando Torres' five goals.
• England reached their first major final since the 1966 World Cup, 55 years ago, the longest gap between final appearances in the history of the two competitions.
• Harry Kane became England's joint-highest goalscorer in major tournaments, moving level with Gary Lineker on 10 goals.
• Jordan Pickford set a new record for an England goalkeeper for most minutes without conceding, overtaking Gordon Banks' 720 minutes set between May/July 1966 (725 mins in total).
• Italy won their second EURO title, and first in 53 years; it's the longest ever gap between championships in the tournament by a single nation, surpassing Spain's 44-year wait from 1964 to 2008.
• At 1 minute 57 seconds, Luke Shaw's opener (his first goal for England) was the quickest-ever goal scored in the final of EURO.
• At 36y 331d, Giorgio Chiellini became the oldest outfield player to captain a side in a major final.