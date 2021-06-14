Euro 2020: Scotland vs Czech Republic; Statistical Highlights

Bengaluru, June 14: Czech Republic began their Euro 2020 campaign in style with a 2-0 against Scotland in a Group B tie at Hampden Park in Scotland with Patrik Schick scoring in either halves including one which could be the goal of the tournament.
In the process, the Bayer Leverkusen star became the first player to score a brace for Czech Republic at a major tournament since Tomas Rosicky in the 2006 FIFA World Cup tie against the USA).
At 49.7 yards, Schick's second goal in the 51st, 10 minutes after he had scored the first was the furthest distance from which a goal has been scored on record at the European Championship since 1980.
With OPTA inputs, myKhel.com breaks down the statistical highlights of the match.
● Czech Republic earned their first win against Scotland since October 2010, ending a run of one draw and three defeats against the Tartan Army in all competitions.
● Scotland have lost their opening match in five of their last six appearances at a major tournament (EUROs and World Cup), failing to score on five occasions in that run.
● Scotland have failed to score in five of their seven matches at the European Championship, with the exceptions being a 3-0 win vs CIS (1992) and a 1-0 win against Switzerland (1996).
● There were just 12 fouls conceded in this match (six each), the lowest total on record in a single match at the European Championship (since 1980).
● Czech Republic's Patrik Schick has been involved in 10 goals in his last nine international starts in all competitions (8 goals, 2 assists).
He becomes the first Czech player to score a brace at the European Championship since Milan Baros in 2004 (vs Denmark).
● At 49.7 yards, Schick's second goal for Czech Republic was the furthest distance from which a goal has been scored on record at the European Championship (since 1980).
● At 36 years and 101 days, goalkeeper David Marshall became the second oldest player to appear for Scotland at a major tournament (World Cup and EUROs), after 39-year-old Jim Leighton played in all three of their games at the 1998 World Cup.