Euro 2020, Sweden vs Ukraine: Three key battles that could decide outcome of match

Bengaluru, June 28: Sweden and Ukraine face-off in what could shape up to be a thrilling Round of 16 clash in Hampden Park. The Swedish side will appear at the knockouts of the Euro Cup for the third time whereas it will be the first time for Ukraine.
The Blue and Yellow team will be looking to continue their run going at the tournament and will be looking to overpower Ukraine to book a place in the quarter-final. Janne Andersson's team have shown what a cohesive unit they can be in the recent performances, especially as they finished top of their group consisting of Spain, Slovakia and Poland.
Ukraine on the other hand had some luck and only made it as one of the best third-placed teams, thanks to a 2-1 win over North Macedonia. However, they were better than the results might imply. They took the Netherlands all the way and slipped by just one goal to Austria, so their form has been praiseworthy.
So as they prepare to lock horns in a much-awaited game, we take a look at three key areas where the clash could be won or lost:
1. Victor Lindelof vs Roman Yaremchuk
Sweden have kept two clean sheets in three games with Poland the only side to breach their backline. Much of that accomplishment, can be credited to Lindelof who has been crucial in defence. To get the better of that foundation at the back, many things will depend upon the performance of Ukraine's main threat Yaremchuk. He has been among the best players in the tournament so far with 2 goals and 1 assist to his name. And if Ukraine want to reach the last eight, they will need their star forward to step up once again.
2. Alexander Isak vs Mykola Matvienko
Although Isak is yet to score in the tournament, his overall play has made him the most important man in the Swedish line-up. His overall build-up play has been impressive. Also his off the ball and rapid runs through the heart of the opposing defence have been a real threat. Now the responsibility of stopping this youngster's movement is likely to be shouldered upon Matvienko who has commanded the Ukrain backline so far. Ukraine have the highest amount of clearances and defensive duels won in the tournament and Matvienko has played a significant part in doing that. He has to maintain the same form once again.
3. Emil Forsberg vs Oleksandr Zinchenko
Drifting infield from his berth on the left Forsberg likes to operate behind the striker, dropping deep to collect the ball and play between the lines to organize the attack. He has been their best performer in this tournament with three goals to his name. Zinchenko will be the man responsible for tracking his runs and disrupting his impact in their half. Purely based on form, it might be challenging to keep Forsberg quiet, but it will be a contest worth watching.