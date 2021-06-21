Euro 2020: Switzerland vs Turkey, Statistical Highlights: Shaqiri keeps knockout stage hopes alive

Bengaluru, 20: Switzerland notched up a thumping 3-1 win over Turkey to boost their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages at the ongoing edition of the European Championship in Baku on Sunday.
● Alongside Denmark (in 1988 & 2000), Turkey have become just the second nation to lose all three group stage matches at more than one edition of the EUROs, having also suffered this fate at their debut tournament in 1996.
● 41 shots were attempted in this afternoon's match between Switzerland (22) and Turkey (19), the joint-most in a group stage game at the European Championships, matching that of Netherlands v France in 2008, Spain v Germany in 1984 and England v Spain in 1980.
● Switzerland scored more than twice in a European Championship game for the very first time - indeed, 25% of their total EUROs goals in their history came this afternoon against Turkey (3/12).
● Switzerland's Steven Zuber is only the third player since 1980 to register three assists in a single EUROs game, after Portugal's Rui Costa in 2000 (v England) and Denmark's Michael Laudrup in 1984 (v Yugoslavia).
● Haris Seferovic and Xherdan Shaqiri both scored from outside the box, the first Swiss players to do so at any EUROs, with each of their nine goals in the competition before today coming from inside the area.
● İrfan Can Kahveci's consolation strike was his first international goal for Turkey on what was his 21st cap for his country.
● Xherdan Shaqiri is now Switzerland's outright top goalscorer at major tournaments, with his second goal this evening his seventh for his country at either the World Cup (4) or European Championships (3).
● Haris Seferovic is only the third Swiss player to score at both the World Cup (2014) and European Championships (2020) after Xherdan Shaqiri and Admir Mehmedi.
● Ricardo Rodriguez, Breel Embolo, Xherdan Shaqiri, Yann Sommer and Granit Xhaka all appeared in their seventh European Championship game against Turkey, the joint-most of any Swiss player. Indeed, only Valon Behrami and Stephan Lichsteiner (17 each) have played in more major tournament matches for Switzerland than Shaqiri, who today appeared in his 16th such game (Euros + World Cup).