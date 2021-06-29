Euro 2020: Three Dutch stars that could speed up transfers after their Round of 16 exit

Bengaluru, June 29: The Netherlands performed above expectations under Frank de Boer at Euro 2020 sailing through their group with three wins from three, playing some great stuff in the process.
But, their celebration was short-lived as Czech Republic stunned them in the next round with a powerful 2-0 victory. The Netherlands squad is now set for a break ahead of the new club season.
However, some of the team members will be busy deciding their own future with as many as three players from the Dutch squad that were already attracting potential transfer interest and their early exit from the tournament could mean those deals will pick up pace.
Here are the three players who could soon make a move after their early Euro exit:
1. Denzel Dumfries
Wingback Dumfries has been linked with a number of clubs in England after his standout performances this summer. The PSV defender was one of the Netherlands’ best performers, showcasing his pace, power and end product.
He earned two man of the match awards in the group stages where the Netherlands finished top of their group, managing two goals and one assist. Everton are the side reportedly leading the chase for his signature. The winger reportedly has a release clause of €15m.
2. Donyell Malen
The 22-year-old Dutch international notched 27 goals and ten assists in an outstanding Eredivisie season. He also has had an impressive Euro with two assists in four games.
Liverpool have been keeping a close eye on his future and now after the Netherlands' exit from the tournament, the move for the former Arsenal youth product is likely to ramp up.
3. Patrick Van Aanholt
Out of contract at the end of the month, the Crystal Palace left-back could be a busy man in the next few days as his next destination is still undecided.
The 30-year-old is reportedly gaining interest from Arsenal while Leeds United are another side who are keeping a close eye on the situation.