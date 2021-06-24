Euro 2020: Three reasons behind Poland's misfortunes in the European Championship

Bengaluru, June 24: The group stage of the European Championship 2020 is finally over as we finally know about the teams that will progress to the Round of 16. There has been no shortage of excitement in the group stage but almost every big team has made it to the round of 16.
However, a team many had expected to be the 'Dark Horse' of the Euro 2020, has failed to live up to the expectations and is bowing out from the group stage finding itself at the rock bottom of Group E. Yes, we are talking about Poland.
Expectations were high from Poland ahead of the Euros as many touted them as a potential dark horse of the tournament and they were also drawn in a pretty decent group consisting of Spain, Slovakia and Sweden.
Euro 2020: Sweden vs Poland, Statistical Highlights
Led by one of the best players in the world right now in the form of Robert Lewandowski and with a plethora of talented footballers supporting him, Poland definitely should have done a lot better and in this article, we will take a look at three reasons behind their failure.
Grzegorz Krychowiak's lack of discipline
One of the pillars of the Poland side over the last decade or so, Grzegorz Krychowiak's experience at the top level should have been an asset to Poland in the Euros but the 31-year-old's lack of discipline has cost his country big time.
The former Sevilla and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder was sent off for his second yellow card of the game in the 62nd minute during the Slovakia game when the scoreline was 1-1. And, just seven minutes after the Poles were down to 10 men, Slovakia scored their winner through Milan Skriniar.
On paper, Slovakia was Poland's easiest opponent of the group stage and they were playing really well at the time of Krychowiak's second booking having come back from 1-0 down to 1-1. Experienced players like Krychowiak are expected to lead their team by example but in Poland's case, the former PSG midfield star is one to be held accountable his country's misfortunes.
Poland missed Arkadiusz Milik and Krzysztof Piatek
While Robert Lewandowski has been the flag-bearer of Polish football for several years now and is the best number nine in world football right now, he is not the only top-class striker Poland have at their disposal. Arkadiusz Milik and Krzysztof Piatek are both top class centre-forwards playing for Olympique Marseille and Hertha Berlin respectively but both of them suffered injury setbacks ahead of the tournament. With two such talented goalscorers in the team alongside Lewandowski, Poland could have had a much better tournament.
Midfield letting the team down
Poland have a pretty talented midfield boasting players like Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski, Mateusz Klich, Karol Linetty, Jakub Moder among others but failed to stamp their authority in the middle of the park in any of the game. Apart from Piotr Zielinski, who was deployed in an attacking midfield role, the other players hardly managed to make much of an impression.
Lewandowski coming deep to get the ball and create passing moves was therefore a repetitive sight. Despite Lewandowski's heroics in the tournament with three goals in three games, Poland have only managed one point and with a better midfield display, the Poles could have done a lot better.