Euro 2020: Turkey vs Wales; Stats Preview

Bengaluru, June 16: Turkey takes on Wales in a must-win Group A encounter of the Euro 2020 at the Olympic Stadium in Baku on Wednesday (June 16).
The match kicks off at 9.30 PM IST and will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 channel with live streaming available on SonyLIV and Jio TV.
After the opening-round loss to Italy, Turkey badly needs a win to stay alive in the tournament, while Wales who shared spoils with Switzerland, will be eying their first win.
Ahead of the match, with OPTA inputs, myKhel.com looks at what is at stake for both the teams.
•This will be the first match between Turkey and Wales at a major tournament.
•Wales last beat Turkey 40 years ago, in March 1981, courtesy of a goal from Carl Harris in a FIFA World Cup qualifier in Ankara (0-1).
•Against Italy, Turkey kept their dubious record of losing their opening match at a major tournament (EUROs and World Cup), losing all seven such matches.
•Wales have only failed to score in one of their seven matches at the European Championship, doing so in their 0-2 semifinal loss to Portugal in 2016.
•Turkey had just three shots in their first match against Italy, their fewest ever in a European Championship match.
•Six of the seven goals Wales have ever conceded at the European Championships have come after half-time.
•Turkey have not lost consecutive matches in all competitions since November 2018 under Mircea Lucescu.
•Four of Kieffer Moore's six goals in all competitions for Wales have been headers, including his equaliser on MD1 against Switzerland.
•33 per cent of Wales' nine shots in their opening game against Switzerland were taken by Moore.
•Wales have made it out of the group stages in their two previous appearances at a major tournament (1958 World Cup, EURO 2016).