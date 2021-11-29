Ballon d'Or 2021: Nominees, previous winners, date, India time, where to watch and live streaming info

Bengaluru, November 29: On Monday (November 29), the biggest names in world football will gather in Paris for the prestigious annual Ballon d'Or 2021 ceremony, which returns after a year's hiatus.
France Football decided not to hand out the Ballon d'Or award due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. However, the world football's most prestigious individual accolade is back up for grabs this year, with the ceremony set to take place on Monday (November 29).
Th 65th edition of the award ceremony, features the ever present duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi along with 28 other nominees, who will be voted for by jury of journalists from around the world.
Since 2008, Ronaldo and Messi have dominated, but in 2018 Croatia's Luka Modric ended a decade long domination by two of the planet's best players, who had won the Ballon d'Or five times each. However, Messi once again picked up the award as he went on to lift a sixth Ballon d'Or in 2019.
2020 was dominated by Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski, but to the Polish striker's bad luck, the award ceremony was cancelled last year. But the free-scoring forward is once again among the nominees this year having led his club to another Bundesliga title.
This year the nominees mainly feature players from the Champions League-winning Chelsea side and Euro winning Italy alongside some top performers in the top leagues in Europe.
Here is all you need to know about Ballon d'Or 2021:
When and where is Ballon d'Or 2021 ceremony happening?
The 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony will take palce on November 29 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. The official ceremony will start around 19:30 GMT (1:00 AM, November 30, IST).
Where to watch Ballon d'Or 2021 in India?
Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD will telecast the event live in India. Meanwhile, Disney+HotStar will live stream the event live.
Nominees for 2021 Ballon d'Or
|Player
|Nationality
|Club
|Nicolo Barella
|Italy
|Inter
|Karim Benzema
|France
|Real Madrid
|Leonardo Bonucci
|Italy
|Juventus
|Giorgio Chiellini
|Italy
|Juventus
|Kevin de Bruyne
|Belgium
|Manchester City
|Ruben Dias
|Portugal
|Manchester City
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|Italy
|Milan/PSG
|Bruno Fernandes
|Portugal
|Manchester United
|Phil Foden
|England
|Manchester City
|Erling Haaland
|Norway
|Borussia Dortmund
|Jorginho
|Italy
|Chelsea
|Harry Kane
|England
|Tottenham
|N’Golo Kante
|France
|Chelsea
|Simon Kjaer
|Denmark
|Milan
|Robert Lewandowski
|Poland
|Bayern Munich
|Romelu Lukaku
|Belgium
|Inter/Chelsea
|Riyad Mahrez
|Algeria
|Manchester City
|Lautaro Martinez
|Argentina
|Inter
|Kylian Mbappe
|France
|PSG
|Lionel Messi
|Argentina
|Barcelona/PSG
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|Juventus/Manchester United
|Luka Modric
|Croatia
|Real Madrid
|Gerard Moreno
|Spain
|Villarreal
|Mason Mount
|England
|Chelsea
|Neymar
|Brazil
|PSG
|Pedri
|Spain
|Barcelona
|Mohamed Salah
|Egypt
|Liverpool
|Raheem Sterling
|England
|Manchester City
|Luis Suarez
|Uruguay
|Atletico Madrid
Previous winners (From 2000 To 2019)
|Year
|Player
|Club (at time of winning)
|2019
|Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|2018
|Luka Modric
|Real Madrid
|2017
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Real Madrid
|2016
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Real Madrid
|2015
|Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|2014
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Real Madrid
|2013
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Real Madrid
|2012
|Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|2011
|Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|2010
|Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|2009
|Lionel Messi
|Barcelona
|2008
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Manchester United
|2007
|Kaka
|Milan
|2006
|Fabio Cannavaro
|Real Madrid
|2005
|Ronaldinho
|Barcelona
|2004
|Andriy Shvechenko
|Milan
|2003
|Pavel Nedved
|Juventus
|2002
|Ronaldo
|Real Madrid
|2001
|Michael Owen
|Liverpool
|2000
|Luis Figo
|Real Madrid