Ballon d'Or 2021: Nominees, previous winners, date, India time, where to watch and live streaming info

By

Bengaluru, November 29: On Monday (November 29), the biggest names in world football will gather in Paris for the prestigious annual Ballon d'Or 2021 ceremony, which returns after a year's hiatus.

France Football decided not to hand out the Ballon d'Or award due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. However, the world football's most prestigious individual accolade is back up for grabs this year, with the ceremony set to take place on Monday (November 29).

Th 65th edition of the award ceremony, features the ever present duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi along with 28 other nominees, who will be voted for by jury of journalists from around the world.

Since 2008, Ronaldo and Messi have dominated, but in 2018 Croatia's Luka Modric ended a decade long domination by two of the planet's best players, who had won the Ballon d'Or five times each. However, Messi once again picked up the award as he went on to lift a sixth Ballon d'Or in 2019.

2020 was dominated by Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski, but to the Polish striker's bad luck, the award ceremony was cancelled last year. But the free-scoring forward is once again among the nominees this year having led his club to another Bundesliga title.

This year the nominees mainly feature players from the Champions League-winning Chelsea side and Euro winning Italy alongside some top performers in the top leagues in Europe.

Here is all you need to know about Ballon d'Or 2021:

When and where is Ballon d'Or 2021 ceremony happening?

The 2021 Ballon d'Or ceremony will take palce on November 29 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris. The official ceremony will start around 19:30 GMT (1:00 AM, November 30, IST).

Where to watch Ballon d'Or 2021 in India?

Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD will telecast the event live in India. Meanwhile, Disney+HotStar will live stream the event live.

Nominees for 2021 Ballon d'Or

Player Nationality Club
Nicolo Barella Italy Inter
Karim Benzema France Real Madrid
Leonardo Bonucci Italy Juventus
Giorgio Chiellini Italy Juventus
Kevin de Bruyne Belgium Manchester City
Ruben Dias Portugal Manchester City
Gianluigi Donnarumma Italy Milan/PSG
Bruno Fernandes Portugal Manchester United
Phil Foden England Manchester City
Erling Haaland Norway Borussia Dortmund
Jorginho Italy Chelsea
Harry Kane England Tottenham
N’Golo Kante France Chelsea
Simon Kjaer Denmark Milan
Robert Lewandowski Poland Bayern Munich
Romelu Lukaku Belgium Inter/Chelsea
Riyad Mahrez Algeria Manchester City
Lautaro Martinez Argentina Inter
Kylian Mbappe France PSG
Lionel Messi Argentina Barcelona/PSG
Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Juventus/Manchester United
Luka Modric Croatia Real Madrid
Gerard Moreno Spain Villarreal
Mason Mount England Chelsea
Neymar Brazil PSG
Pedri Spain Barcelona
Mohamed Salah Egypt Liverpool
Raheem Sterling England Manchester City
Luis Suarez Uruguay Atletico Madrid

Previous winners (From 2000 To 2019)

Year Player Club (at time of winning)
2019 Lionel Messi Barcelona
2018 Luka Modric Real Madrid
2017 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid
2016 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid
2015 Lionel Messi Barcelona
2014 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid
2013 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid
2012 Lionel Messi Barcelona
2011 Lionel Messi Barcelona
2010 Lionel Messi Barcelona
2009 Lionel Messi Barcelona
2008 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United
2007 Kaka Milan
2006 Fabio Cannavaro Real Madrid
2005 Ronaldinho Barcelona
2004 Andriy Shvechenko Milan
2003 Pavel Nedved Juventus
2002 Ronaldo Real Madrid
2001 Michael Owen Liverpool
2000 Luis Figo Real Madrid
