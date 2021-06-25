Euro 2020, Wales vs Denmark: Three key battles that could decide outcome of the match

Kolkata, June 25: The group stage of Euro 2020 is over as we are all set for the round-of-16 with a cracker of a contest between Wales and Denmark at the Johan Cryuff Arena in Amsterdam, Netherlands, set to kick off the proceedings.
Both teams made their way to the pre-quarterfinals finishing second in their respective groups and the winner of this game will head into the last-eight to face the winner of Netherlands vs Czech Republic tie.
Wales vs Denmark is expected to be a close contest, and here, we look at three key battles that could decide the outcome of the first knockout game of Euro 2020.
1. Connor Roberts vs Mikkel Damsgaard
Denmark have done a commendable job in coping with the absence of their playmaker Christian Eriksen and that is largely due to the brilliance of Damsgaard. The 20-year-old Sampdoria attacker did well against both Belgium and Russia and.
We have to wait and see how Wales right-back Roberts fares against him. Roberts himself has had a solid tournament so far having done really well defensively and also showcasing his attacking prowess with a goal against Turkey.
2. Aaron Ramsey vs Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
Ramsey seems to be enjoying himself in a free role for Wales with Joe Allen and Joe Morrell operating as a double pivot in midfield. His ability to come up with something out of nothing is one of Wales' biggest strengths and Denmark must ensure that the Juventus playmaker is not allowed the freedom.
Hojbjerg boasts plenty of experience at the highest level and his industry and work rate is second to none in the Denmark side. The Spurs midfield dynamo will be up against a former Arsenal hero in the battle of midfield.
3. Gareth Bale vs Joakim Maehle
Bale has had a mixed Euro campaign so far and while he has been a big presence for his country on the right flank, he should have certainly produced more. Bale created both Wales' goals in the 2-0 win against Switzerland but also missed a penalty.
Maehle has been phenomenal for the Danes in the left wing-back role and he also scored the final goal for them in the 4-1 win against Russia. The 24-year-old needs to have a good game against Wales in order to counter the threat posed by Bale.