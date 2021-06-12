Euro 2020: Wales vs Switzerland; Statistical Highlights

Bengaluru, June 12: Wales and Switzerland played out an entertaining 1-1 draw in a Group A encounter of Euro 2020 with Kieffer Moore cancelling out Breel Embolo's opener.
Switzerland had won their previous six games and were on course for another victory when Embolo guided in Xherdan Shaqiri's corner early in the 48th minute.
However, Cardiff City striker Moore, who was recalled to Wales' starting line-up justified interim boss Rob Page's selection call by earning his side a crucial point.
Joe Morrell sent in a cross from the right and Moore, a presence at both ends of the field throughout, glanced a header in the 73rd minute to help Wales earn a share of the spoils.
With OPTA inputs, myKhel.com looks at some of the statistical highlights from the match held at Baku Olympic Stadium in Baku.
● Wales are unbeaten in their last two matches in all competitions against Switzerland (W1 D1), having lost five of their first six against the Swiss (W1), with this the first ever draw between the two sides.
● Switzerland remain winless against British sides at major tournaments (World Cup and European Championships), with this their fifth such match against British teams (D2 L3).
● Wales have lost just one of their last 14 competitive matches - 3-1 against Belgium in a World Cup 2022 qualifier in March (W9 D4).
● Switzerland are unbeaten in their last six European Championship matches (W2 D4), having lost six of their first eight such matches in the tournament (D2).
● Switzerland goal-scorer; Breel Embolo had six shots in the match, two more than any other player, while no Swiss player has ever attempted more in a single European Championship game.
● Kieffer Moore has scored four of his six goals in all competitions for Wales via headers, while three of Wales' last four goals at the European Championships have been headers.
● Xherdan Shaqiri has scored or assisted 50% of Switzerland's goals at major tournaments since 2014 (World Cup + European Championships), netting five and setting up three of his side's 16 goals in that time.
● Granit Xhaka made his 95th international appearance today against Wales, making him the fifth-most capped player in Switzerland's history, behind Heinz Hermann (118), Alain Geiger (112), Stephan Lichtsteiner (108) and Stéphane Chapuisat (103)