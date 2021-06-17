Euro 2020: Wales vs Turkey Stats Highlights: Ramsey, Bale hog limelight

Baku, June 17: Wales placed themselves close to a last-16 berth in the Euro 2020 with a 2-0 win over Turkey in Baku on Wednesday night (June 16). It was a commanding effort despite skipper Gareth Bale missing a penalty as he set up both other goals.
Here's stats highlight with help of OPTA/Stats Perform. Dip in.
1. Since they first qualified for the European Championships in 1996, no side has suffered more defeats in the group stages of the competition than Turkey, with this evening's loss their ninth at this stage (level with Russia).
2. Only world champions France (6) have celebrated more wins across EURO 2016 and 2020 than Wales, who have now won five of their eight matches in the competition, boasting the highest winning % of all sides to have played at any European Championships (63%).
3. Wales remain unbeaten in their six matches across all competitions in Baku (W4 D2), keeping clean sheets in each victory.
4. The match between Turkey (18) and Wales (16) produced 34 attempts on goal, the most in a EURO 2020 game so far.
5. Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey created four chances between themselves against Turkey, the most by a pair so far in any game at EURO 2020, whilst the most in a game at EURO 2016 was six - also set by Bale and Ramsey (v Russia).
6. Wales skipper Gareth Bale is the first player to miss the goal frame entirely with a penalty at the EUROs since Raúl for Spain against France at the 2000 tournament (excluding shootouts).
7. Aaron Ramsey's strike was his 17th goal for Wales, moving one clear of Rob Earnshaw, Cliff Jones and Mark Hughes (all on 16), leaving just six other Welshman with more international goals to their name.
8. Following their goals this evening, Aaron Ramsey (17) and Gareth Bale (33) account for 50 of the 73 goals Wales' current EURO 2020 squad have scored between them.