Europa League 2021-22, Quarter-Final & Semi-Final Draw: Date, Time in India, Teams, Live Streaming Info

Bengaluru, March 17: Eight teams will know their path to Seville when UEFA stage the Europa League Quarter-Final and Semi-Final draws on Friday (March 18).
The quarter-final and semi-final draws are both 'open' unlike the last-16 draw which had a few restrictions. So, anyone can face any team in both stages irrespective of their country of origin or previous fixtures this season.
Each quarter-final tie will be given a number between one and four, with those four balls being used to draw out the semi-final draw that succeeds the last-eight pairings.
Now, let's take a look at some important details about the UEL 2021-22 Quarter-Final and Semi-Final Draws:
When and where is the UEL 2021-22 Quarter-Final and Semi-Final Draw taking place?
The Europa League draw will take place at UEFA's headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday (March 18).
What time will the UEL 2021-22 Quarter-Final and Semi-Final Draw start?
The Europa League draw is scheduled to start at 1 PM GMT. In India, due to time difference, the draw will start at 6 PM IST.
Where and how to watch the UEL 2021-22 Quarter-Final and Semi-Final Draw?
Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD will telecast the Europa League draw in India, while Sony LIV will live stream the event.
Which are the teams that will be part of the UEL 2021-22 Quarter-Final draw?
● Rangers (Scotland) or Crvena Zvezda (Serbia)
● Braga (Portugal) or Monaco (France)
● Porto (Portugal) or Lyon (France)
● Atalanta (Italy) or Leverkusen (Germany)
● Sevilla (Spain) or West Ham (England)
● Barcelona (Spain) or Galatasaray (Turkey)
● Leipzig (Germany)
● Real Betis (Spain) or Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)
What are the dates for UEL 2021-22 Quarter-Finals and Semi-Finals fixtures?
The first leg of the quarter-final ties will be played on April 7 with the return fixtures on April 14, while the first leg matches of the semi-finals will take place on April 28 with the second legs on May 5.
When and where is UEL 2021-22 Final taking place?
The Europa League final is scheduled to take place on May 18 at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in Seville.