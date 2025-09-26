India To Face Pakistan For First Time In Asia Cup Final, How Many Times IND Faced PAK In Summit Clashes Of Major Competitions?

Football Europa League: Olivier Giroud Scores Late Goal For Lille In 2-1 Win Against Brann Olivier Giroud scored a late goal to secure a 2-1 victory for Lille against Brann in the Europa League. Porto and Lyon also achieved away wins. By Mykhel Team Published: Friday, September 26, 2025, 4:04 [IST]

Lille emerged victorious in their Europa League match against Brann, with Olivier Giroud scoring a decisive goal 10 minutes before the final whistle. Giroud, who joined Lille from Los Angeles FC this summer and is nearing his 39th birthday, capitalised on a cross from Tiago Santos to secure the win. This marked a successful start for the French team in the competition.

Hamza Igamane, another recent addition to Lille, initially put them ahead in the second half. However, Saevar Magnusson quickly equalised for Brann with a shot that deflected off the post. Despite this setback, Giroud's late goal ensured Lille's triumph. This match was significant for Giroud as it marked his return to playing in France since leaving Montpellier in 2012.

Porto also clinched a late victory in their Europa League opener by defeating Salzburg 1-0 away. William Gomes scored during injury time by cutting inside from the right and curling a shot into the bottom-left corner. Meanwhile, Lyon continued their strong season start with a 1-0 win over Utrecht. Tanner Tessman scored a stunning goal from outside the box after being set up by Rachid Ghezzal.

Lille's Scoring Streak and Utrecht's Struggles

Lille have now scored in nine consecutive Europa League games, matching their longest streak since September 2009 to March 2010 when Eden Hazard was emerging as a talent. Giroud has been involved in 20 goals across 26 appearances in this competition, including 16 goals and four assists. This was his first goal since the 2018-19 season.

Utrecht are experiencing difficulties in the Europa League, having failed to secure a win in their last seven matches. This is their worst run since at least the 2005-06 season.

The recent performances highlight Lille's attacking prowess and resilience in European competitions. Meanwhile, Porto and Lyon demonstrated their ability to secure crucial victories away from home.