World Cup play-offs: Italy to face Sweden, Republic of Ireland meet Denmark

Italy's Marco Verratti
Zurich, October 17: Italy have been drawn to face Sweden in the World Cup play-offs, while the Republic of Ireland face Denmark.

Northern Ireland take on Switzerland and Croatia meet Greece after Tuesday's (October 17) draw, which was made by Spain great Fernando Hierro in Zurich.

The first leg of play-off ties will be played over November 9-11, with the second legs promptly following on November 12-14.

European World Cup play-off draw in full:

Northern Ireland v Switzerland

Croatia v Greece

Denmark v Republic of Ireland

Sweden v Italy

Story first published: Tuesday, October 17, 2017, 18:00 [IST]
