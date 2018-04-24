Football

Swap spaghetti for burgers? Di Francesco not considering Premier League move

Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco
Liverpool, April 24: Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco expressed admiration for Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp but hosed down suggestions he could join the German in the Premier League.

Highly-regard former Italy international Di Francesco has guided Roma beyond the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since they lost to Liverpool in the European Cup final in 1984.

The two clubs meet again at Anfield in the first leg of their semi-final encounter on Tuesday (April 24) and comparisons have been drawn between their respective bosses, who are both on track for top-four finishes domestically.

But just as Klopp suggested a future move to Italy was unlikely due to his non-existent grasp of the language – admitting he knew little more than the word "spaghetti" – Di Francesco views any Premier League opportunity with similar scepticism.

"It's not my priority for the time being. As Klopp said, he can only say spaghetti in Italian and I can only say burger in English," Di Francesco said.

"First of all we're professionals. Right now, I'm focused on Roma, but in football you should never say never."

Di Francesco did, however, indulge the parallels between he and the Reds manager, not least the superficial manner of their appearance.

"As Klopp mentioned, there are similarities in terms of outlook, as we both wear glasses and have a beard," the 48-year-old joked.

"I like his philosophy, and I like to play against a team coached by such a good manager, but I'm also concerned to play against such a good manager.

"We are quite similar but Klopp has proven his worth by winning titles. I have great ambitions. We all nurture hopes to reach the final."

Tuesday, April 24, 2018
