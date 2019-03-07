Football

Eusebio Di Francesco sacked by Roma

By Opta
Rome, March 7: Eusebio Di Francesco has been sacked as Roma coach following the club's Champions League last-16 exit to Porto.

A former Roma player, Di Francesco made his return to the club in 2017 and oversaw a fine campaign in his first year at the helm.

He led them to third place in Serie A in the 2017-18 season, though his biggest achievement was undoubtedly Roma's run to the Champions League semi-finals, eventually coming unstuck 7-6 on aggregate to Liverpool.

However, this term things have been rather less impressive, as they sit fifth and 28 points adrift of the Serie A summit, while they lost 3-1 after extra-time away to Porto on Wednesday (March 6) to end their participation in Europe for the season.

Club supporters were said to have angrily approached Roma officials – including sporting director Monchi – after Wednesday's defeat in Portugal, and they have seemingly felt it necessary to relieve Di Francesco from his position as a consequence of their exit.

Roma president Jim Pallotta thanked Di Francesco for his efforts as coach.

He told Roma's official website: "On behalf of myself and everyone at AS Roma, I'd like to thank Eusebio for his work and his commitment.

"Since returning to the club, Eusebio has always acted professionally and put the club's needs ahead of his own. We all wish him well for the future."

    Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2019, 22:50 [IST]
