Everton 0-2 Manchester City: Gundogan and De Bruyne secure FA Cup semi-final spot for Guardiola's men

Liverpool, March 21: Late goals from Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne clinched Manchester City's place in the FA Cup semi-finals after a hard-fought 2-0 victory over Everton at Goodison Park on Saturday (March 20).
The Toffees packed men behind the ball in an attempt to nullify City's attacking threat and chances were rare for both sides.
The deadlock was eventually broken six minutes from time when Aymeric Laporte's shot rebounded off the crossbar and Gundogan reacted quickest to nod the ball home.
De Bruyne added a second in the 90th minute when he fired into the roof of the net after he was put through by Rodri.
City began the contest with a swagger as they monopolised possession although Everton proved difficult for Pep Guardiola's side to break down.
A tame Raheem Sterling shot straight at Joao Virginia early on was City's only attempt on target inside the opening 45 minutes.
Everton briefly flickered into life at the other end when a high ball fell for Richarlison but his bicycle kick sailed over the crossbar.
Everton had the best chance of the first half on the stroke of half-time when a Lucas Digne's corner was glanced on by Yerry Mina but Oleksandr Zinchenko was stationed at the back post to head away.
Both sides had chances after the interval with Richarlison volleying wide while a superb fingertip save from Virginia kept out a low drive from Sterling.
Phil Foden flashed a shot past the post just after the hour mark for City before Andre Gomes lashed an effort wide from a good position following a corner.
Carlo Ancelotti's men appealed for a penalty when the ball appeared to strike the arm of Ruben Dias inside the box, but referee Michael Oliver was not interested.
City's patience was rewarded when Gundogan dived forwards to head the ball over the line after Virginia had tipped Laporte's effort on to the crossbar.
De Bruyne made the result certain in the final minute of the 90 when fellow substitute Rodri slipped him in and he fired high beyond Virginia, with Oliver ignoring Everton's appeals for a high boot by Riyad Mahrez in the build-up.