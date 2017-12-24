Everton boss Allardyce comments on Arsenal target Steven Nzonzi

Bengaluru, December 24: Everton manager Sam Allardyce is ready for a reunion with former player Steven Nzonzi who has been frozen out of the Sevilla squad, however, claimed that he first has to look for all the possibilities in his team to make such move.
Many Serie A and Premier League clubs are on alert after reports emerged that Sevilla midfielder Nzonzi who has been in outstanding form for the last two years has had a fallout with manager Eduardo Berizzo.
It was believed that North London side Arsenal were the front-runner for the 30-year-old defensive midfielder and the player also recently made a visit to London which further speculated the transfer.
It was believed that the player agreed terms with the club, but some recent reports claim that Everton have also enquired about the player as Allardyce wants two more signings at the club.
It is understood that Everton midfielder Morgan Scheiderlein wants a move away from the club to West Ham in January and Allardyce ponders a replacement which can be Nzonzi.
"I'd be very interested in Steven but if you have a look at how many footballers there are at the club, then it is impossible for me to block that up even more," Allardyce told reporters.
"We would be better served in other areas - like another goalscorer, maybe a full-back. After that who knows.
"I wouldn't envisage us getting more than two in. I don't think we need more than two."
But things could change for Nzonzi as Sevilla recently sacked their manager Berizzo.
The 28-year-old who was earlier heavily linked with a move away from the Spanish club last summer with Juventus, Arsenal and Leicester interested, currently has a contract until 2020 and with a new manager incoming, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for the lanky midfielder.
Nzonzi had earlier played in Premier League for two clubs. Lastly with Stoke City under Mark Hughes and before that he rose to fame at Blackburn Rovers where he played under Allardyce.