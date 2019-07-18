Everton eyeing shocking transfer for Mario Mandzukic

Bengaluru, July 18: Everton are looking to bring in a quality striker this summer and Marco Silva is reportedly keeping his all eyes open for Croatian Mario Mandzukic.
The 33-year-old is thought to be a surplus to requirements at the Bianconeri following Maurizio Sarri’s arrival as the manager and has been told he can leave should a right offer come in.
Everton last season struggled to bring out the best from forward Cenk Tosun who continues to struggle after joining the Goodison Park club 18 months ago. Silva even deployed winger Richarlison as a forward to get the best result but it is understood that he is now keen to add a proven number nine to the side.
The Merseysiders although already have kept their tabs open and enquired about two young forwards, Moise Kean of Juventus and Lille striker Rafael Leao but due to the vast experience and immediate impact, the Portuguese manager reportedly is pushing harder for Mandzukic.
Despite being 33, Mandzukic is still playing at a high level and he could be a superb short term addition for Everton. He is more than just a goalscorer and helps build-ups and create chances for his teammates as well even playing in the wings.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic made quite an impact at Manchester United and Mandzukic could have a similar impact at Everton. Whether Mandzukic would be interested in a move to the Premier League at this stage of his career remains to be seen but one thing is for sure, his experience and presence at the top end of the pitch could transform the Toffees into formidable opposition once more.
Bayern and Manchester United at one point were linked with him but latest reports have suggested that none of them has made any advances towards his signing which makes Everton favourite.
Merseysiders, however, might need to slash their wage bill to accommodate the signing of Mandzukic and it could see them letting go players like Oumar Niasse, Jonjoe Kenny, Leighton Baines, James McCarthy, Yannick Bolasie, Sandro Ramirez, Kevin Mirallas, Muhamed Besic and Maarten Stekelenburg.