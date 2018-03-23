Everton join the race for Manchester United outcast

Bengaluru, March 23: Everton are the latest club to monitor Manchester United outcast Luke Shaw's situation, according to reports in England.
Chelsea, Spurs and the defender's former club Southampton are also in the mix for the former Saints star.
The left-back, 22, was hauled off during the FA Cup won over Brighton, with Jose Mourinho questioning his "personality" after the game.
After returning from a broken leg, Shaw has failed to establish himself as a first-team regular at Old Trafford.
According to ESPN, the Toffees sent scouts to watch him in action against the Seagulls, although they could only get 45 minutes from their troubles.
Leighton Baines, 33, has missed large chunks of this season - forcing Sam Allardyce to use Cuco Martina as a makeshift left-back.
And with the England international's advancing years, Goodison bosses are looking for a long-term replacement.
However, Shaw is refusing to give up on his United career and has put in extra training sessions this week.
The majority of the full-back’s team-mates are away on international duty, with the out-of-favour defender among the few left behind.
And the Manchester Evening News claims Shaw has been spotted at United’s Carrington Training Ground undergoing an extra workload.
Chelsea have been touted as another potential destination for Shaw, while Ryan Sessegnon has been linked with a Manchester United switch.
Luke Shaw was once rated among the biggest talents in Europe but his career has not flourished over the years at Old Trafford due to injuries and issues with the manager Jose Mourinho.
A move could revive his career but Shaw is determined to prove his worth at the Theater of Dreams.
