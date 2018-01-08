Everton monitor West Ham striker and Celtic ace

Bengaluru, January 8: Everton manager Sam Allardyce wants another striker in January to bolster his attacking despite signing Cenk Tosun from Besiktas already.
The former England manager reportedly has West Ham striker Diafra Sakho and Celtic sensation Moussa Dembele on his transfer wish-list.
The Everton boss has already landed Turk Cenk Tosun in a £27million deal, but wants to raid former club West Ham for Sakho as he still looks to add quality to his attack.
Allardyce originally eyed taking Senegal’s Sakho, 28, in a trade for the out-of-favour winger Kevin Mirallas.
The Belgian, 30, was signed by now Hammers boss Moyes when he was at Goodison Park.
But the plan was a failure after Mirallas, who needs first-team action to boost his World Cup hopes, agreed a £4million move to Greek side Olympiakos.
Newcastle have also asked about taking Sakho on loan as the Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez is struggling to bolster his side with limited resources. However, West Ham have said a clear no to the former Liverpool boss.
Repirts claim that Allardyce and Moyes are big pals and could sort out the move between them, with the middle men working on the numbers.
The Goodison club are also keeping an eye on Celtic’s French star Dembele but face plenty of competition for the Frenchman.
Brighton have been chasing Dembele, 21, but are worried by a valuation of around £20million.
If Allardyce lands one more forward he will surely sell Spanish flop Sandro Ramirez who has not been up to the physical demands of the Premier League.