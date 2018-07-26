Everton officials fly to Barcelona to seal Lucas Digne, Yerry Mina transfers

Bengaluru, July 26: Following the completion of Richarlison deal, Everton officials have now reportedly turned their heads towards two other new signings, Barcelona's Lucas Digne and Yerry Mina.
The Merseyside side have been linked with a potential move for the two players from the Catalan club and Everton director of football Marcel Brands has reportedly flown to Barcelona to hold talks with the La Liga side's officials.
New boss Marco Silva, after adding a new option in the attacking third, now apparently seeks to improve his options at the back. The former Watford boss reportedly wants to imply three at the back system in the Toffees team and is eager to land a good centre-back with ball playing ability and a wingback who is lethal in attack.
Everton already have the likes of Michael Keane, Ashley Williams and Phil Jagielka as the centre-back options. However, it is understood that Silva is not happy with the options as he believes none of them has the capabilities of a ball playing defender.
Thus, the Portuguese manager is looking for an option and Mina, who is looking for an exit following Barcelona's signing of Clement Lenglet, could be the key for Silva.
However, apart from Everton, a new club also has reportedly also emerged in the scene. As per reports, Ligue 1 side Lyon have submitted an offer of around £27m. Therefore, to make things happen, the Premier League side now have to react quickly.
3 - Yerry Mina🇨🇴 is the first player to score three or more headed goals in a single #WorldCup since Miroslav Klose in 2002 (5). Hero. https://t.co/knqHVeGsBS— OptaJavier (@OptaJavier) July 3, 2018
Mina recently played an important role for Colombia at the FIFA World Cup in the summer, helping the team into the knockout stages by scoring three goals. However, he is not in Barcelona's pre-season squad.
Regarding Digne, the defender has flown to the US along with the rest of the squad. But he reportedly wants his way out of the team to get regular football.
There are two departures scheduled for the end of this week, both in defence. Lucas Digne was absent today from a dinner organised by the squad. pic.twitter.com/KhV7jGwU3U— Barça Centre (@barcacentre) July 19, 2018
Since joining the La Liga side in 2016, the left-back has been used mostly as a back-up and Barcelona are reportedly now willing to let him go if their fee is meet.
Everton's long-term servant Leighton Baines is 33 years old and with his football on the downturn, Silva wants a diligent and energetic defender who is capable of raiding forward. And also with Digne being only 25, the transfer can be seen as a long-term investment over Baines.
Everton have reportedly made a bid in the region of £15m. But Barcelona reportedly have not responded to that yet.
Hence, to have further discussions, Brands has now flown to Spain for both the deals and it is expected that an outcome will be reached within this week.