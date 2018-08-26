Everton's Michael Keane suffers small skull fracture

Liverpool, August 26: Everton have confirmed defender Michael Keane suffered a small hairline fracture of the skull during Saturday's 2-2 draw at Bournemouth but there are no other complications related to the injury.
Keane clashed heads with team-mate Idrissa Gueye during the closing stages of the match at the Vitality Stadium, having earlier scored his first Premier League goal for Everton.
The former Manchester United and Burnley player was admitted to Poole Hospital but the nature of his injury means he is expected to return to full training next month.
"The 25-year-old defender will be unable to engage in head contact for between three and four weeks, from which point he will be able to resume full training," read a statement on Everton's official website.
Thank you for all the well wishes and support. I’m okay but suffered a small hairline fracture of the skull which will heal itself and means I won’t be able to have any head contact for 3-4 weeks. I will be back with my team and back on the pitch as soon as I can after that. I also want to say a huge thank you to the medical staff at Everton and Bournemouth as well as all those at Poole Hospital for their excellent treatment and care. Was so happy to get my first @premierleague goal for @Everton just gutted we didn’t take the 3 points but we keep our unbeaten start going
Keane has been capped four times by England and joined Everton from Burnley for £30million in July 2017.
Meanwhile, Everton manager Marco Silva criticised star signing Richarlison for a "naive" retaliation that earned him a red card in the 2-2 draw.
The Brazilian winger, scorer of three goals in his first two Premier League appearances after joining from Watford, was dismissed shortly before half-time for making minor contact in a headbutt on Adam Smith.
Richarlison's reaction appeared to be sparked by comments from Smith that led to a heated exchange but Silva dismissed provocation as a possible excuse for the 21-year-old's actions.
"It is naive, it is something Richarlison cannot do," the Toffees boss said.
"It is something for the boy to learn fast, but it is something we can see many, many times in a football match.
"Both players to put their heads against one another and with minimum contact or movement as well. But it is something he cannot do.
"We have to keep our strong mentality every time, with a good emotional balance to support everything, whether an opponent provokes you or not, because the opponent is doing his job as well.
"It looks minimal, the contact. Of course, I respect the referee's decision as well. But it's something I don't like to see in my players and it's something you cannot do."