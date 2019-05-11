Excitement guaranteed in La Liga's simultaneous kick-offs

Valencia vs Alaves
Fifth-placed Valencia kick off three points behind Getafe when they host Alaves at Mestalla.
Los Che have won three of their last five at home in LaLiga, while Alaves are without a win in their last six but could still snatch seventh spot if they can turn their form around.
Atletico Madrid vs Sevilla
Atletico can secure local pride in the capital if they pick up at least a point against sixth-placed Sevilla on Sunday.
The out-of-form Andalusians realistically need to win both remaining matches to have a chance of fourth.
Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid
Real Madrid have yet to win in four away games since Zinedine Zidane returned as coach, and on Sunday travel north to face Real Sociedad.
Sociedad are still with an outside shot at securing a Europa League spot and who won 2-0 when the teams met at the Bernabeu in January's reverse fixture.
Athletic Club vs RC Celta
Currently seventh-placed Athletic Club can remain ahead of their challengers for that final Europa League spot if they can beat RC Celta.
Celta are a side who jumped up into 14th by beating a much rotated Barçelona team 2-0 last weekend but are still just three points above the drop zone.
Espanyol vs Leganes
10th placed Espanyol's 0-3 defeat of Atletico last weekend means they still have an outside chance of Europa League qualification.
They travel to a Leganes side also still in the hunt for a first ever UEFA campaign after last week's rousing 3-0 at Sevilla.
Real Betis vs Huesca
One point from five games has all but ended Real Betis' chance of finishing seventh.
But Quique Setien's side can lift their fans when already-relegated Huesca side visit the Benito Villamarin.
Girona vs Levante
Returning to the relegation battle, Girona currently occupy 18th place.
But, they would jump out of the bottom three if they can beat a Levante side still in trouble despite last week's thumping 4-1 victory at home to Rayo.
Rayo Vallecano vs Real Valladolid
Rayo Vallecano will have to lift themselves when they welcome Real Valladolid to Vallecas.
The side owned by Ronaldo Nazario up in 17th after last weekend's huge 1-0 win at home to Athletic.
Villarreal vs Eibar
16th placed Villarreal can take a huge step to safety if they can pick up three points at the Estadio de la Ceramica against 11th placed Eibar who could still mathematically make the Europa League but realistically know the odds are against them.
But as we have found out many times, ... anything can happen in La Liga.