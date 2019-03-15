Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

FA charge Arsenal over pitch invader during Man United game

By
Arsenal
A fan ran on to the field to celebrate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goal and then shoved United defender Chris Smalling. Image: Twitter

London, March 15: Arsenal have been charged by the Football Association (FA) over the pitch invasion that occurred during the recent Premier League game against Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.

The incident occurred in the 69th minute of Arsenal's 2-0 victory, when a supporter ran on to the field to celebrate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goal and shoved United defender Chris Smalling.

He then approached Arsenal's players with his arms aloft before stewards escorted him off the pitch. The man was later arrested.

"Arsenal FC has been charged with breaches of FA Rule E20(a)and (b)," the FA said in a statement.

"It is alleged the club failed to ensure that its spectator(s) conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and refrained from encroaching onto the pitch during the Premier League fixture against Manchester United on Sunday."

Arsenal have until March 22 to respond to the charge.

Pitch invasions in England and Scotland over the weekend have raised fears for player safety, with those in the game warning of potential tragedy unless firm action is taken to tackle the problem.

Before the incident at Arsenal, Aston Villa's Jack Grealish was punched in the face by a man in a Championship (second tier) game at local rivals Birmingham City, while in Scotland, Rangers captain James Tavernier was attacked at Hibernian.

(With Agency inputs)

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
SC set aside life ban on Sreesanth
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2019, 11:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 15, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue