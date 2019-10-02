Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

FA charges Man City midfielder Bernardo Silva over Mendy tweet

By
Bernardo Silva
A controversial Twitter post about team-mate Benjamin Mendy has led to Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva being charged by the FA.

Bengaluru, October 2: Bernardo Silva has been charged by the Football Association (FA) over his racially insensitive social media post about Manchester City team-mate Benjamin Mendy.

The midfielder has until October 9 to respond to a misconduct charge, which relates to an alleged breach of FA Rule E3.

Portugal international Silva last month tweeted - and subsequently deleted - a photo of a young Mendy and a dated image from Spanish confectionary Conguitos that has been criticised for its racist connotations.

FA to investigate Bernardo Silva tweet

Bernardo Silva tweet condemned by Kick It Out

The post included the caption: "Guess who?"

Silva, after receiving staunch public support from City manager Pep Guardiola, wrote to the FA to apologise and is understood to be close friends with Mendy, who did not appear to take offence.

But the governing body has initiated disciplinary proceedings against the 25-year-old, with the nature of the tweet amounting to an alleged "aggravated breach" of the rules.

An FA statement read: "It is alleged that the Manchester City player's activity breaches FA Rule E3(1) as it was insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.

More BERNARDO SILVA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Day 1 - Stumps: IND 202/0 (59.1) vs SAF
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, October 2, 2019, 14:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 2, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue