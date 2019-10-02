FA charges Man City midfielder Bernardo Silva over Mendy tweet

Bengaluru, October 2: Bernardo Silva has been charged by the Football Association (FA) over his racially insensitive social media post about Manchester City team-mate Benjamin Mendy.
The midfielder has until October 9 to respond to a misconduct charge, which relates to an alleged breach of FA Rule E3.
Portugal international Silva last month tweeted - and subsequently deleted - a photo of a young Mendy and a dated image from Spanish confectionary Conguitos that has been criticised for its racist connotations.
FA to investigate Bernardo Silva tweet
Bernardo Silva tweet condemned by Kick It Out
The post included the caption: "Guess who?"
Silva, after receiving staunch public support from City manager Pep Guardiola, wrote to the FA to apologise and is understood to be close friends with Mendy, who did not appear to take offence.
Bernardo Silva has been charged with misconduct by the FA, following his tweet to Benjamin Mendy.— Coral (@Coral) October 2, 2019
He could face a SIX game ban 😳 pic.twitter.com/0fSyLevHFt
But the governing body has initiated disciplinary proceedings against the 25-year-old, with the nature of the tweet amounting to an alleged "aggravated breach" of the rules.
An FA statement read: "It is alleged that the Manchester City player's activity breaches FA Rule E3(1) as it was insulting and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.