FA Cup 4th round preview: Much at stake for Arsenal and United

By
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang holds the key to Arsenal's fortunes.

Bengaluru, January 25: The FA Cup fourth round ties get underway with a mouthwatering clash clash between Arsenal and Manchester United at the Emirates Stadium.

The match will see United's Alexis Sanchez returning to action against his old club.

The 30-year-old has not featured since the 2-0 FA Cup third-round win over Reading at Old Trafford on January 5, in which he set up Romelu Lukaku for United's second goal.

Here myKhel.com gives a sneak preview of all the FA Cup fourth-round ties, which are knockout fixtures.

Arsenal vs Manchester United

The Gunners and The Reds have rich history in this competition having met on 15 previous occasions. However, this will be United's first trip to the Emirates Stadium in the FA Cup.

Arsenal are the most successful club in the history of FA Cup having won 13 trophies while Manchester United are one trophy away from levelling up the streak with the Gunners.

This visit of United will be a far tougher test and Arsenal will be expected to field something close to their strongest possible XI, with nearly a full week's rest heading into the game.

Meanwhile, The Red Devils do not tend to crash out at this stage, doing so only once in their last 14 fourth-round ties - against Liverpool in 2011-12 and now have another chance to show what they are capable of when given the freedom to play their own game.

A win this season for Manchester United means levelling up the streak with the Gunners while losing out would only increase the gap.

Players to watch out for

ArsenalPierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Granit Xhaka

Manchester UnitedPaul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, David De Gea

Team form

Arsenal LWWLW

Manchester United WWWWW

Manchester City vs Burnley

This is the fifth FA Cup match between these clubs, City having won three of the previous four and Burnley the other.

The only previous time Manchester City have hosted Burnley in the FA Cup was their 4-1 third-round victory last season.

City are unbeaten in their last 17 home matches against Burnley, suffering their most recent defeat in 1963.

Players to watch out for

Manchester City Luke Bolton, Gabriel Jesus, John Stones

Burnley Dwight McNeil, Charlie Taylor, Johann Berg Gudmundsson

Team form

Manchester City WWWWW

Burnley DWWWW

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham make the short trip to Selhurst Park without several key players. The injuries will stretch Tottenham's resources to the full, and Palace will fancy taking advantage of their London rivals.

The Eagles are enduring a tough season are only three points off the relegation zone in the domestic league. However, Roy Hodgson's men have caused problems for some of the top teams this season.

They have drawn with Manchester United and Arsenal, beaten Manchester City 3-2 and gave Liverpool a scare in a 3-4 defeat at Anfield on Saturday.

Palace will feel this is a good time to play Spurs, and with home advantage they will hope to spring a surprise and knock Pochettino's men out of the FA Cup.

Players to watch out for

Tottenham Frernando Llorente

Crystal Palace Wilfried Zaha

Team form

Tottenham WLWWW

Crystal Palace LLWWL

Chelsea vs Sheffield Wednesday

Defending champions of the FA Cup, Chelsea are pitted against Sheffield Wednesday.

The very first goal in the last four FA Cup games, earned the Sheffs 1-0 win against Luton Town. On the history book, Chelsea have defeated Sheffield. Wednesday 37 times.

Players to watch out for

Chelsea Jorginho, Callum Hudson-Odoi

Sheff WednesdayAtdhe Nuhiu, Barry Bannan

Team form

Chelsea DWLWL

Sheffield WednesdayWWLDD

Kick off (All times IST)

Saturday, January 26

Arsenal vs Manchester United, 1.25 am (Live on SONY TEN2/ SONY TEN2 HD)

Manchester City vs Burnley, 8.30pm (Live on SONY TEN2/ SONY TEN2 HD)

Sunday, January 27

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham, 9.30pm (Live on SONY TEN1 HD

Chelsea vs Sheffield Wed, 11.30pm (Live on SONY ESPN/SONY ESPN HD)

    Story first published: Friday, January 25, 2019, 11:10 [IST]
