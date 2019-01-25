FA Cup 4th round preview: Much at stake for Arsenal and United

Arsenal vs Manchester United
The Gunners and The Reds have rich history in this competition having met on 15 previous occasions. However, this will be United's first trip to the Emirates Stadium in the FA Cup.
Arsenal are the most successful club in the history of FA Cup having won 13 trophies while Manchester United are one trophy away from levelling up the streak with the Gunners.
This visit of United will be a far tougher test and Arsenal will be expected to field something close to their strongest possible XI, with nearly a full week's rest heading into the game.
Meanwhile, The Red Devils do not tend to crash out at this stage, doing so only once in their last 14 fourth-round ties - against Liverpool in 2011-12 and now have another chance to show what they are capable of when given the freedom to play their own game.
A win this season for Manchester United means levelling up the streak with the Gunners while losing out would only increase the gap.
Players to watch out for
ArsenalPierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Granit Xhaka
Manchester UnitedPaul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford, David De Gea
Team form
Arsenal LWWLW
Manchester United WWWWW
Manchester City vs Burnley
This is the fifth FA Cup match between these clubs, City having won three of the previous four and Burnley the other.
The only previous time Manchester City have hosted Burnley in the FA Cup was their 4-1 third-round victory last season.
City are unbeaten in their last 17 home matches against Burnley, suffering their most recent defeat in 1963.
Players to watch out for
Manchester City Luke Bolton, Gabriel Jesus, John Stones
Burnley Dwight McNeil, Charlie Taylor, Johann Berg Gudmundsson
Team form
Manchester City WWWWW
Burnley DWWWW
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur
Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham make the short trip to Selhurst Park without several key players. The injuries will stretch Tottenham's resources to the full, and Palace will fancy taking advantage of their London rivals.
The Eagles are enduring a tough season are only three points off the relegation zone in the domestic league. However, Roy Hodgson's men have caused problems for some of the top teams this season.
They have drawn with Manchester United and Arsenal, beaten Manchester City 3-2 and gave Liverpool a scare in a 3-4 defeat at Anfield on Saturday.
Palace will feel this is a good time to play Spurs, and with home advantage they will hope to spring a surprise and knock Pochettino's men out of the FA Cup.
Players to watch out for
Tottenham Frernando Llorente
Crystal Palace Wilfried Zaha
Team form
Tottenham WLWWW
Crystal Palace LLWWL
Chelsea vs Sheffield Wednesday
Defending champions of the FA Cup, Chelsea are pitted against Sheffield Wednesday.
The very first goal in the last four FA Cup games, earned the Sheffs 1-0 win against Luton Town. On the history book, Chelsea have defeated Sheffield. Wednesday 37 times.
Players to watch out for
Chelsea Jorginho, Callum Hudson-Odoi
Sheff WednesdayAtdhe Nuhiu, Barry Bannan
Team form
Chelsea DWLWL
Sheffield WednesdayWWLDD